Analysts predict a big holiday quarter for Apple Watch, affecting the entire jewelry industry

Angola denies abusing illegal foreign diamond miners Angola has refuted reports that its security forces failed to observe human rights when they conducted an operation to drive out foreign illegal artisanal diamond miners in the Lunda Norte province bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Gem Diamonds recovers 357 ct light brown stone from Letšeng Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 357 carat light brown ‘high quality’ diamond from its 75 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

Petra Diamonds to focus on value over higher carat volume Petra Diamonds said it is moving its focus away from higher carat volume production targets to value optimisation, which helps it maximise profitability and returns for shareholders.

Stornoway rakes in $24.7 mln from Q3 diamond sales Stornoway Diamonds said it sold 184,620 carats in two tender sales for gross proceeds of $24.7 million, representing an average price of $134 per carat.