Angola denies abusing illegal foreign diamond miners

Angola has refuted reports that its security forces failed to observe human rights when they conducted an operation to drive out foreign illegal artisanal diamond miners in the Lunda Norte province bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Today

Gem Diamonds recovers 357 ct light brown stone from Letšeng

Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 357 carat light brown ‘high quality’ diamond from its 75 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

Today

Petra Diamonds to focus on value over higher carat volume

Petra Diamonds said it is moving its focus away from higher carat volume production targets to value optimisation, which helps it maximise profitability and returns for shareholders.

Yesterday

Stornoway rakes in $24.7 mln from Q3 diamond sales

Stornoway Diamonds said it sold 184,620 carats in two tender sales for gross proceeds of $24.7 million, representing an average price of $134 per carat.

Yesterday

India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September

Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during September dropped to $ 2.37 bn from $ 2.65 bn in September 2017, a decrease of 10.78% y-o-y, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...

Yesterday

Analysts predict a big holiday quarter for Apple Watch, affecting the entire jewelry industry

Today
(9to5mac.com) - As several reports have suggested, Apple Watch is eating into the traditional watch business. Now, analysts are predicting that demand for the Apple Watch this holiday season will eat at sales in the already-slowing traditional watch industry. As noted by MarketWatch, Citizen’s Bank explains that by charging more for its “essential tech products,” Apple is taking a larger share of discretionary spending in general. This year more than past years, Citizens Bank expects the jewelry industry to take a hit from this due to the new Apple Watch.

