Analysts predict a big holiday quarter for Apple Watch, affecting the entire jewelry industry

News
Angola denies abusing illegal foreign diamond miners
Angola has refuted reports that its security forces failed to observe human rights when they conducted an operation to drive out foreign illegal artisanal diamond miners in the Lunda Norte province bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Today
Gem Diamonds recovers 357 ct light brown stone from Letšeng
Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 357 carat light brown ‘high quality’ diamond from its 75 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Today
Petra Diamonds to focus on value over higher carat volume
Petra Diamonds said it is moving its focus away from higher carat volume production targets to value optimisation, which helps it maximise profitability and returns for shareholders.
Yesterday
Stornoway rakes in $24.7 mln from Q3 diamond sales
Stornoway Diamonds said it sold 184,620 carats in two tender sales for gross proceeds of $24.7 million, representing an average price of $134 per carat.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September
Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during September dropped to $ 2.37 bn from $ 2.65 bn in September 2017, a decrease of 10.78% y-o-y, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...
