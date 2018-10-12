Government Supportive Of Indian G&J Industry But National Needs Come First

India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during September dropped to $ 2.37 bn from $ 2.65 bn in September 2017, a decrease of 10.78% y-o-y, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter choses the Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her wedding Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, wore a tiara made of platinum featuring diamonds and emeralds at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, says Rapaport.

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in New York for $7.9 mln including two stones of especially large size ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at an auction in New York which was held from September 17 till October 5.

AGD DIAMONDS is a two-times winner of “Minex Russia” AGD DIAMONDS is the winner of two out of six nominations of the IV Mining and Exploration Business Forum “Minex Russia”, the largest in Russia international symposium on actual issues in exploration, mining and production of minerals. The forum concluded...