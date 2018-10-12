News

India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September

Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during September dropped to $ 2.37 bn from $ 2.65 bn in September 2017, a decrease of 10.78% y-o-y, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)...

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter choses the Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her wedding

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, wore a tiara made of platinum featuring diamonds and emeralds at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, says Rapaport.

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in New York for $7.9 mln including two stones of especially large size

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at an auction in New York which was held from September 17 till October 5.

AGD DIAMONDS is a two-times winner of “Minex Russia”

AGD DIAMONDS is the winner of two out of six nominations of the IV Mining and Exploration Business Forum “Minex Russia”, the largest in Russia international symposium on actual issues in exploration, mining and production of minerals. The forum concluded...

Gemfields promotes responsible sourcing of gemstones

Gemfields, which has operations in Mozambique and Zambia, has launched a global advertising campaign dubbed “every piece unique” to raise awareness of responsible sourcing in the coloured gemstone industry.

Government Supportive Of Indian G&J Industry But National Needs Come First

(IDEX Online) - The Indian government's decision to raise the import duty on cut and polished diamonds, semi-processed stones, half cut or broken diamonds and lab-grown stones and processed colored gemstones to 7.5 percent from 5 percent was exactly the type of news the industry on sub-continent could do without. The government said the move was aimed at attempting to reduce India's current account deficit. And, to be fair, the other items on the list were of the everyday variety which made defending a hike on customs tax for precious stones difficult a tough gig. The list included, for example, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, footwear, furniture fittings and tableware.

