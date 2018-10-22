News

Petra boosts Q1 output, revenue

Petra Diamonds said its first quarter production for the financial year 2019 leaped 21 percent to about 1.1 million carats compared with 883,803 carats, a year earlier.

ALROSA shareholders elect new Supervisory Board

Shareholders of ALROSA PJSC elected a new Supervisory Board to govern the company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 22, 2018.

CIBJO concludes 2018 congress in Bogotá with success

The 2018 CIBJO Congress concluded on October 17 in Bogotá, Colombia, and became one of the most successful after three days of official business, which followed two days of steering committee meetings, according to a press note from the organization...

ALROSA announces Q3 2018 and 9M 2018 Operating results

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q3 2018 and 9M 2018 production and sales update.

Botswana renews Middlepits project permits –Tango

Tango Mining said that Metswedi Mining has received the first renewal of two prospecting licenses, which make up the Middlepits project, in the Kgalagadi District, in Botswana.

State diamond miner adopts electronic trading system

(The Herald) - Zimbabwean gems from State diamond mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), will now be sold through an electronic trading system to improve efficiency in line with international best practice. Speaking at the launch of the electronic trading system which was developed by ZCDC and handed over to the State minerals marketing arm, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said the system was a big step towards getting real value for Zimbabwean diamonds.

