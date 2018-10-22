State diamond miner adopts electronic trading system

Petra boosts Q1 output, revenue Petra Diamonds said its first quarter production for the financial year 2019 leaped 21 percent to about 1.1 million carats compared with 883,803 carats, a year earlier.

ALROSA shareholders elect new Supervisory Board Shareholders of ALROSA PJSC elected a new Supervisory Board to govern the company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 22, 2018.

CIBJO concludes 2018 congress in Bogotá with success The 2018 CIBJO Congress concluded on October 17 in Bogotá, Colombia, and became one of the most successful after three days of official business, which followed two days of steering committee meetings, according to a press note from the organization...

ALROSA announces Q3 2018 and 9M 2018 Operating results ALROSA, a global leader in diamond production, reports its Q3 2018 and 9M 2018 production and sales update.