Kenya showing potential to be gem hub of Africa

Angola to gazette technical regulations for new diamond marketing policy Angola is set to gazette technical regulations for the new diamond marketing policy at the end of October or early November, according to a mining official with interests in the southern African country.

AGD DIAMONDS to auction yellow jewelry-quality diamond weighing 57 carats AGD DIAMONDS plans to hold an auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (+10.8) on the e-platform of ISC GRIB DDIAMONDS on November 23, 2018.

De Beers to host Botswana diamond conference, officially open Africa’s first Forevermark store De Beers and Botswana's ministry of mineral resources, will host a diamond conference on 13 November in Gaborone as well as officially open Africa’s first Forevermark strategic store.

ALROSA extracts the largest yellow rough diamond this year JSC Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of the world’s largest diamond mining company ALROSA, extracted large 28.59-carat rough diamond of deep greenish-yellow hue. Following the assessment, the color of the stone is defined as the rare Fancy Intense Yellow...