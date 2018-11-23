News

Angola to gazette technical regulations for new diamond marketing policy

Angola is set to gazette technical regulations for the new diamond marketing policy at the end of October or early November, according to a mining official with interests in the southern African country.

Yesterday

AGD DIAMONDS to auction yellow jewelry-quality diamond weighing 57 carats

AGD DIAMONDS plans to hold an auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (+10.8) on the e-platform of ISC GRIB DDIAMONDS on November 23, 2018.

Yesterday

De Beers to host Botswana diamond conference, officially open Africa’s first Forevermark store

De Beers and Botswana's ministry of mineral resources, will host a diamond conference on 13 November in Gaborone as well as officially open Africa’s first Forevermark strategic store.

Yesterday

ALROSA extracts the largest yellow rough diamond this year

JSC Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of the world’s largest diamond mining company ALROSA, extracted large 28.59-carat rough diamond of deep greenish-yellow hue. Following the assessment, the color of the stone is defined as the rare Fancy Intense Yellow...

Yesterday

BlueRock Diamonds downgrades output guidance amid plant reliability problems

BlueRock Diamonds has further downgraded its annual production guidance to 200,000 tonnes from 220,000 due to problems with the reliability of the plant at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa.

Yesterday

Kenya showing potential to be gem hub of Africa

Today
Expert reports
(Mining Review Africa) - This exclusive interview with Antony Zagoritis, chief executive officer, Lapigems in Kenya looks at the potential for gemstones in the sector. At the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum, he is part of a panel discussion in the session on “Upgrading Kenya’s ASM sectors human capital, while glazing the upgrades of Kenyan gemstones.”  “We are at a crossroads. Kenya has the potential to bestow upon itself the mantle of the Gem Hub of Africa. No African country has yet done this.”

