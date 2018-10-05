Are Diamonds a Good Investment?

BlueRock Diamonds downgrades output guidance amid plant reliability problems BlueRock Diamonds has further downgraded its annual production guidance to 200,000 tonnes from 220,000 due to problems with the reliability of the plant at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa.

ALROSA September sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $338.7 million ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2018.

RioZim takes Zimbabwe central bank to court over dollar payments – report RioZim, which operates three gold mines, a nickel refinery and holds minority shares in Murowa Diamonds mines, is set to take the country’s central bank to court to force it pay the company in U.S. dollars for part of its output, according to a news...

GJEPC organizes first-ever India Silver Jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet in New Delhi The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of the industry organized its 1st India Silver Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) between 3rd – 5th October 2018, in New Delhi ; and was inaugurated by Shri Senthilnathan S. Deputy Secretary...