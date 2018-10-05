News

BlueRock Diamonds downgrades output guidance amid plant reliability problems

BlueRock Diamonds has further downgraded its annual production guidance to 200,000 tonnes from 220,000 due to problems with the reliability of the plant at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa.

Today

ALROSA September sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $338.7 million

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, announces diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2018.

Yesterday

RioZim takes Zimbabwe central bank to court over dollar payments – report

RioZim, which operates three gold mines, a nickel refinery and holds minority shares in Murowa Diamonds mines, is set to take the country’s central bank to court to force it pay the company in U.S. dollars for part of its output, according to a news...

Yesterday

GJEPC organizes first-ever India Silver Jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet in New Delhi

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of the industry organized its 1st India Silver Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) between 3rd – 5th October 2018, in New Delhi ; and was inaugurated by Shri Senthilnathan S. Deputy Secretary...

Yesterday

Mozambique ruby rush fuels illegal mining

Thousands of illegal ruby miners are making their way to northern Mozambique in search of the ruby despite crackdowns by police and private guards, a news agency reports.

Yesterday

Are Diamonds a Good Investment?

Today
Expert reports
(sendcockpit.com) - The topic of buying diamonds as an investment has recently become a commonly debated issue. A fixed price per gram, such as the universal world price for an ounce of gold, for example, does not exist for any diamonds, whether colourless diamonds or Natural Fancy Coloured Diamonds. Each stone is unique, and no two stones are exactly the same. A diamond’s value is determined by several factors, the best known being the 4Cs: Carat, Colour, Clarity and Cut. Even the smallest differences can have an enormous impact on price. The term “investment diamonds” is used more and more often; however, because diamonds yield neither interest nor dividends, they are not a typical investment. Supply and demand also affect the price of diamonds, so although diamond prices are stable over a long period, a drop in demand can cause prices to fall. For rare colours like pink, blue, green or red, prices have increased significantly for stones of all sizes. In recent years, record-breaking prices have been paid for larger stones in these colours at the famous Sotheby’s and Christie’s auctions. Despite these record prices, however, caution is still advised because often times, those high prices were paid by professional traders who specialize in the sale of such stones. In addition, several “important” stones recently failed to attract buyers at auction.

