News

RioZim takes Zimbabwe central bank to court over dollar payments – report

RioZim, which operates three gold mines, a nickel refinery and holds minority shares in Murowa Diamonds mines, has taken the country’s central bank to court to force it pay the company in U.S. dollars for part of its output, according to a news agency...

Today

GJEPC organizes first-ever India Silver Jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet in New Delhi

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of the industry organized its 1st India Silver Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) between 3rd – 5th October 2018, in New Delhi ; and was inaugurated by Shri Senthilnathan S. Deputy Secretary...

Today

Mozambique ruby rush fuels illegal mining

Thousands of illegal ruby miners are making their way to northern Mozambique in search of the ruby despite crackdowns by police and private guards, a news agency reports.

Today

Bharat Diamond Week begins in Mumbai with confidence

Andrey Zhiltsov, Russian Consul General in India and Evgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organisation of ALROSA inaugurated the 2nd Edition of the Bharat Diamond Week here in Mumbai on 8 October, 2018.

Yesterday

Dunnedin recovers diamonds from Canada kimberlite pipe

Dunnedin Ventures said it recovered 18 diamonds larger than the 0.106 mm sieve size from a sample of 133.32 kilogrammes taken from the KD900 kimberlite, in Canada.

Yesterday

As Lab-Grown Diamonds Boom, What’s Happened to the Pioneers?

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - If lab-grown diamonds are enjoying more industry acceptance, that’s in part because of the two companies that pioneered the concept: Apollo Diamond and Gemesis. Today, both companies operate under different names—Apollo is now Scio, and Gemesis is called Pure Grown Diamonds (PGD). Two of the driving forces between Apollo and Gemesis—Robert Linares and Carter Clarke, respectively—are no longer with those companies. Yet just as the companies’ long-sought goal of market acceptance of lab-grown diamonds appears to be coming true, they face very different issues.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished