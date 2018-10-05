As Lab-Grown Diamonds Boom, What’s Happened to the Pioneers?

RioZim takes Zimbabwe central bank to court over dollar payments – report RioZim, which operates three gold mines, a nickel refinery and holds minority shares in Murowa Diamonds mines, has taken the country’s central bank to court to force it pay the company in U.S. dollars for part of its output, according to a news agency...

GJEPC organizes first-ever India Silver Jewellery Buyer-Seller Meet in New Delhi The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of the industry organized its 1st India Silver Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) between 3rd – 5th October 2018, in New Delhi ; and was inaugurated by Shri Senthilnathan S. Deputy Secretary...

Mozambique ruby rush fuels illegal mining Thousands of illegal ruby miners are making their way to northern Mozambique in search of the ruby despite crackdowns by police and private guards, a news agency reports.

Bharat Diamond Week begins in Mumbai with confidence Andrey Zhiltsov, Russian Consul General in India and Evgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organisation of ALROSA inaugurated the 2nd Edition of the Bharat Diamond Week here in Mumbai on 8 October, 2018.