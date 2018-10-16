News

The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA during 9 months grew by 42% to 72.8 bn roubles

PJSC ALROSA , the head company of ALROSA Group, has published its financial results under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the three quarters of 2018.

2018 CIBJO Congress opens in Bogotá, Colombia, to discuss responsible sourcing in jewellery sector

The 2018 CIBJO Congress, serving as the official venue for the meeting of the CIBJO Assembly of Delegates, opened on October 15 in Bogotá, Colombia, with a strong focus on responsible sourcing in the jewellery industry, says a press note from CIBJO...

De Beers rough sales slide again

Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $475 million during the eighth cycle of 2018 compared to $503 million recorded in the seventh cycle.

Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3 2018

Rio Tinto has announced that production in its Argyle Mines (100%) and Diavik Mine (60%) have dipped during the third quarter of 2018. Argyle witnessed a 19% dip in carat production y-o-y.

GJEPC Jaipur hosts exporter interaction with bank and customs officials

The Jaipur regional office of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) hosted an "Industry Interaction with Banks" on Friday, October 12 as part of its event series ‘The Dialogue - A New Beginning’, says a report in gjepc.org...

16 october 2018

Diamonds Are Doing Good – Not Just In Mining Communities

(idexonline.com) - Several articles stood out for me this week. Not because they were earth-shattering or involved huge amounts of money. In fact, quite the opposite: modest announcements that taken together show that the diamond industry's heart is definitely in the right place.

