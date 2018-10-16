Diamonds Are Doing Good – Not Just In Mining Communities

(idexonline.com) - Several articles stood out for me this week. Not because they were earth-shattering or involved huge amounts of money. In fact, quite the opposite: modest announcements that taken together show that the diamond industry's heart is definitely in the right place.
The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA during 9 months grew by 42% to 72.8 bn roubles
PJSC ALROSA , the head company of ALROSA Group, has published its financial results under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the three quarters of 2018.
Yesterday
2018 CIBJO Congress opens in Bogotá, Colombia, to discuss responsible sourcing in jewellery sector
The 2018 CIBJO Congress, serving as the official venue for the meeting of the CIBJO Assembly of Delegates, opened on October 15 in Bogotá, Colombia, with a strong focus on responsible sourcing in the jewellery industry, says a press note from CIBJO...
Yesterday
De Beers rough sales slide again
Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $475 million during the eighth cycle of 2018 compared to $503 million recorded in the seventh cycle.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3 2018
Rio Tinto has announced that production in its Argyle Mines (100%) and Diavik Mine (60%) have dipped during the third quarter of 2018. Argyle witnessed a 19% dip in carat production y-o-y.
Yesterday
GJEPC Jaipur hosts exporter interaction with bank and customs officials
The Jaipur regional office of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) hosted an "Industry Interaction with Banks" on Friday, October 12 as part of its event series ‘The Dialogue - A New Beginning’, says a report in gjepc.org...
16 october 2018