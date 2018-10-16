Diamonds Are Doing Good – Not Just In Mining Communities

The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA during 9 months grew by 42% to 72.8 bn roubles PJSC ALROSA , the head company of ALROSA Group, has published its financial results under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the three quarters of 2018.

2018 CIBJO Congress opens in Bogotá, Colombia, to discuss responsible sourcing in jewellery sector The 2018 CIBJO Congress, serving as the official venue for the meeting of the CIBJO Assembly of Delegates, opened on October 15 in Bogotá, Colombia, with a strong focus on responsible sourcing in the jewellery industry, says a press note from CIBJO...

De Beers rough sales slide again Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $475 million during the eighth cycle of 2018 compared to $503 million recorded in the seventh cycle.

Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3 2018 Rio Tinto has announced that production in its Argyle Mines (100%) and Diavik Mine (60%) have dipped during the third quarter of 2018. Argyle witnessed a 19% dip in carat production y-o-y.