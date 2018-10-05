News

Rough exports from the Russian Federation went up by 2% in 1H 2018

Exports of rough diamonds from Russia in the first half of 2018 reached 27.06 million carats, which is 2.3% higher than a year earlier, according to the Kimberley Process data published by Russia’s Ministry of Finance.

Bharat Diamond Bourse putting final touches to Bharat Diamond Week

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) is gearing up for the opening of the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week slated for October 8-10, 2018.

Zim introduces online diamond auctions to boost transparency

The Zimbabwean government has introduced online diamond sales in a bid to promote transparency and the ease of doing business, according to The Herald newspaper.

AGD DIAMONDS strengthens cooperation with Wirtgen Group

The management of AGD DIAMONDS held a work meeting in Antwerp with Mathias Pichler, President of Wirtgen International GmbH.

Trigem opens gemstones, diamond and jewellery facility in DMCC

TRIGEM has launched its purpose-built coloured gemstone, diamond and jewellery operations in Dubai, focused on providing a global, vertically integrated supply and distribution centre. TRIGEM chose to set up its global operations hub in DMCC owing to...

Rough diamond imports continue to fall for fifth consecutive month

(indiatimes.com) - All is not well for diamond workers in the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat. Since April, import of rough diamonds is continuously falling raising concerns about the future of workers in the industry. According to latest data of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), import of rough diamonds has declined by 7 per cent to $ US 7.16 billion from $ US 7.69 billion year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 9 per cent from 75.33 million carats in April-August 2017 to 66.24 million carats in the same period this year.

