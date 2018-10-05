Rough diamond imports continue to fall for fifth consecutive month

Rough exports from the Russian Federation went up by 2% in 1H 2018 Exports of rough diamonds from Russia in the first half of 2018 reached 27.06 million carats, which is 2.3% higher than a year earlier, according to the Kimberley Process data published by Russia’s Ministry of Finance.

Bharat Diamond Bourse putting final touches to Bharat Diamond Week The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) is gearing up for the opening of the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week slated for October 8-10, 2018.

Zim introduces online diamond auctions to boost transparency The Zimbabwean government has introduced online diamond sales in a bid to promote transparency and the ease of doing business, according to The Herald newspaper.

AGD DIAMONDS strengthens cooperation with Wirtgen Group The management of AGD DIAMONDS held a work meeting in Antwerp with Mathias Pichler, President of Wirtgen International GmbH.