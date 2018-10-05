Rough diamond imports continue to fall for fifth consecutive month

News
Rough exports from the Russian Federation went up by 2% in 1H 2018
Exports of rough diamonds from Russia in the first half of 2018 reached 27.06 million carats, which is 2.3% higher than a year earlier, according to the Kimberley Process data published by Russia’s Ministry of Finance.
05 october 2018
Bharat Diamond Bourse putting final touches to Bharat Diamond Week
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) is gearing up for the opening of the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week slated for October 8-10, 2018.
05 october 2018
Zim introduces online diamond auctions to boost transparency
The Zimbabwean government has introduced online diamond sales in a bid to promote transparency and the ease of doing business, according to The Herald newspaper.
05 october 2018
AGD DIAMONDS strengthens cooperation with Wirtgen Group
The management of AGD DIAMONDS held a work meeting in Antwerp with Mathias Pichler, President of Wirtgen International GmbH.
05 october 2018
Trigem opens gemstones, diamond and jewellery facility in DMCC
TRIGEM has launched its purpose-built coloured gemstone, diamond and jewellery operations in Dubai, focused on providing a global, vertically integrated supply and distribution centre. TRIGEM chose to set up its global operations hub in DMCC owing to...
05 october 2018