The Tariff War Is On, and Some Jewelers May Be Affected

U.S. says diamond trade should reform to fend off synthetic threat A senior U.S. official said the Kimberley Process should be reformed or risk seeing consumers reject the natural stones in favor of cheaper synthetic diamonds, according to Reuters.

Star Diamond completes CSM drilling Star Diamond said that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has completed cutter soil mixing (CSM) drilling at five of its proposed bulk sample locations on the Star Kimberlite, in Canada.

Rio Tinto reveals its largest fancy purplish red diamond in New York Rio Tinto has revealed its 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in New York to collectors, connoiseurs and those in search of the incomparable, including the Argyle Muse™, the largest purplish red diamond ever offered at the tender.

High interest in 7th Israel Diamond Week in New York The 7th Israel Diamond Week in New York, to be held October 15 – 17, 2018, has generated a great deal of interest, with buyer registration already reaching into the hundreds.