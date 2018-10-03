News

U.S. says diamond trade should reform to fend off synthetic threat

A senior U.S. official said the Kimberley Process should be reformed or risk seeing consumers reject the natural stones in favor of cheaper synthetic diamonds, according to Reuters.

Yesterday

Star Diamond completes CSM drilling

Star Diamond said that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has completed cutter soil mixing (CSM) drilling at five of its proposed bulk sample locations on the Star Kimberlite, in Canada.

Yesterday

Rio Tinto reveals its largest fancy purplish red diamond in New York

Rio Tinto has revealed its 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in New York to collectors, connoiseurs and those in search of the incomparable, including the Argyle Muse™, the largest purplish red diamond ever offered at the tender.

Yesterday

High interest in 7th Israel Diamond Week in New York

The 7th Israel Diamond Week in New York, to be held October 15 – 17, 2018, has generated a great deal of interest, with buyer registration already reaching into the hundreds.

Yesterday

Gokhran of Russia earns $2.5 million from auction sale of diamonds

Gokhran garnered $2,528,354.34 at the open auction held last Thursday for the sale of polished diamonds from the State Fund of Russia in the domestic market, according to this agency’s press service.

03 october 2018

The Tariff War Is On, and Some Jewelers May Be Affected

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - The Trump administration is slapping tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products, and some items used by jewelers will be affected. While most finished jewelry products will not receive levies, the following jewelry-related items will be hit with tariffs: wooden jewelry boxes, rough diamonds, glass beads, glass imitation pearls, sterling silver tableware, nonelectrical jewelers’ balances, silversmiths’ wares, goldsmiths’ wares, precious metal bullion and scrap. It’s also possible that certain jewelry that contains leather could receive levies.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished