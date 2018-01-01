News

Carats.io & Tradomatics sign agreement for positioning CARAT tokens on digital exchanges

Carats.io has announced that it has signed an agreement with Tradomatics, a provider of autonomous trading technology, which will supply liquidity solutions on digital exchanges where CARAT tokens are traded.

Today

European experts learn about the production and practice of AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS presented its production chain at its Grib diamond field to the delegation of community leaders from Germany, Norway and Serbia, the company told Rough&Polished.

Yesterday

HK’s jewellery exports up 26.1 % in Aug

Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares recorded an 18.4 percent y-on-y increase from Jan to Aug to $23.9 bn. In August alone, the figure jumped 26.1 percent to $4.2 bn.

Yesterday

‘Diavik Stars of the Arctic’ to dazzle in rough diamond tender

Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Mines have revealed three of the finest large rough diamonds from their Canadian diamond mine that will be tendered to diamond specialists from around the world, says a press note from the miner.

Yesterday

Stanbic Botswana obtains $125m loan guaranty to boost diamond sector

Stanbic Bank Botswana has secured a $125-million loan guaranty with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Botswana Finance, a subsidiary of Lazare Kaplan, to support diamond manufacturers in the country, according to Mining Weekly...

Yesterday

Diamond Jewelry Sales Up, But Keep The Salt Cellar Handy

Today
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - Russian diamond miner ALROSA this week distributed a media statement saying that sales of jewelry increased in all of the world's key regions, except for India, in the second quarter. The average global growth rate, according to the miner, was 5% higher than during the same period last year. Its report follows the publication last week of the De Beers Diamond Insight Report which stated that global diamond jewelry sales in 2017 reached a new record high of US$82 billion, with the Millennial and Gen Z generations combined accounting for two-thirds of diamond jewelry demand.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished