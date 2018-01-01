Diamond Jewelry Sales Up, But Keep The Salt Cellar Handy

News
Carats.io & Tradomatics sign agreement for positioning CARAT tokens on digital exchanges
Carats.io has announced that it has signed an agreement with Tradomatics, a provider of autonomous trading technology, which will supply liquidity solutions on digital exchanges where CARAT tokens are traded.
Today
European experts learn about the production and practice of AGD DIAMONDS
AGD DIAMONDS presented its production chain at its Grib diamond field to the delegation of community leaders from Germany, Norway and Serbia, the company told Rough&Polished.
Yesterday
HK’s jewellery exports up 26.1 % in Aug
Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares recorded an 18.4 percent y-on-y increase from Jan to Aug to $23.9 bn. In August alone, the figure jumped 26.1 percent to $4.2 bn.
Yesterday
‘Diavik Stars of the Arctic’ to dazzle in rough diamond tender
Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Mines have revealed three of the finest large rough diamonds from their Canadian diamond mine that will be tendered to diamond specialists from around the world, says a press note from the miner.
Yesterday
Stanbic Botswana obtains $125m loan guaranty to boost diamond sector
Stanbic Bank Botswana has secured a $125-million loan guaranty with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Botswana Finance, a subsidiary of Lazare Kaplan, to support diamond manufacturers in the country, according to Mining Weekly...
Yesterday