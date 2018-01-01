Diamond Jewelry Sales Up, But Keep The Salt Cellar Handy

Carats.io & Tradomatics sign agreement for positioning CARAT tokens on digital exchanges Carats.io has announced that it has signed an agreement with Tradomatics, a provider of autonomous trading technology, which will supply liquidity solutions on digital exchanges where CARAT tokens are traded.

European experts learn about the production and practice of AGD DIAMONDS AGD DIAMONDS presented its production chain at its Grib diamond field to the delegation of community leaders from Germany, Norway and Serbia, the company told Rough&Polished.

HK’s jewellery exports up 26.1 % in Aug Hong Kong’s exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares recorded an 18.4 percent y-on-y increase from Jan to Aug to $23.9 bn. In August alone, the figure jumped 26.1 percent to $4.2 bn.

‘Diavik Stars of the Arctic’ to dazzle in rough diamond tender Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Mines have revealed three of the finest large rough diamonds from their Canadian diamond mine that will be tendered to diamond specialists from around the world, says a press note from the miner.