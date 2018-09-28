South Africa’s diamond dogs: why our diamond miners struggle

Today

(Miningmx) - In 2016, the value of diamonds bought in the US retail market topped $40bn for the first time as more prosperous consumers returned to the luxury goods market. In the same year, 134 million carats of diamonds were mined, 20% less than the peak of 176 million carats mined in 2005. Canaccord Genuity forecasts only 101 million carats will be mined in 2030. The demand and supply imbalance suggests this should be a good market for investors. Yet for many, it has proven extremely disappointing, for several reasons.