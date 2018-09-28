News

Zambia mulls new mining duties, hikes royalties

Zambia has announced plans to introduce new mining duties and increase royalties in a bid to reduce growing debt and fiscal deficit, Reuters reports citing Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Today

Gemfields confident of growth

Gemfields Group, formerly Pallinghurst Resources, said it is now in a better position to support the planned growth of the underlying mining operations in Zambia and Mozambique as well as to further develop its Fabergé operations and progress bulk sampling...

Today

Candidates for election to the Supervisory Board of ALROSA approved

ALROSA’s Supervisory Board has approved candidates for the election in the new Supervisory Board. The new Board members will be elected at the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on October 22, 2018.

28 september 2018

Recent import duty hike to strengthen jewellery manufacturing in India; Diamond export trade to be impacted: GJEPC

The Indian government recently increased the customs duty on categories of diamond such as semi-processed, half cut or broken, and cut and polished coloured gemstone to 7.5 per cent, from 5 per cent earlier, also raising the duty on import of jewellery...

28 september 2018

De Beers, UN Women support over 1200 women micro entrepreneurs in southern Africa

De Beers and United Nations (UN) Women have launched a three-year capacity-building programme to improve the livelihoods of more than 1,200 women micro-entrepreneurs in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

28 september 2018

South Africa’s diamond dogs: why our diamond miners struggle

Today
Expert reports

(Miningmx) - In 2016, the value of diamonds bought in the US retail market topped $40bn for the first time as more prosperous consumers returned to the luxury goods market. In the same year, 134 million carats of diamonds were mined, 20% less than the peak of 176 million carats mined in 2005. Canaccord Genuity forecasts only 101 million carats will be mined in 2030. The demand and supply imbalance suggests this should be a good market for investors. Yet for many, it has proven extremely disappointing, for several reasons.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished