Stanbic Botswana obtains $125m loan guaranty to boost diamond sector

Stanbic Bank Botswana has secured a $125-million loan guaranty with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Botswana Finance, a subsidiary of Lazare Kaplan, to support diamond manufacturers in the country, according to Mining Weekly...

Zambia mulls new mining duties, hikes royalties

Zambia has announced plans to introduce new mining duties and increase royalties in a bid to reduce growing debt and fiscal deficit, Reuters reports citing Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Gemfields confident of growth

Gemfields Group, formerly Pallinghurst Resources, said it is now in a better position to support the planned growth of the underlying mining operations in Zambia and Mozambique as well as to further develop its Fabergé operations and progress bulk sampling...

RJC proposes a new diamond due diligence model

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), promoting high ethical standards and building confidence in the industry, said that it entered the final phase of consultation on the reviewing Code of Practices (COP) standard and the proposed...

Jewellery Charity Ball was held in Moscow

The sixth Jewellery Charity Ball “In Honor of Russian Jewellers”, which gathered top managers of Russian jewellery sector, owners of the productions, directors of jewellery chains and shops as well as collectors, took place on September 26 in the Jewellery...

Diamond market continues to open up as confidence in the luxury commodity grows

(World Finance) - Diamonds have traditionally been seen as the riskier alternative to gold as an asset for investors. But as the market begins to open up, this could be about to change. Once viewed as a risky market, many now view diamonds as a stable investment. The value of rough diamonds has increased by more than 30 percent over the past decade.

