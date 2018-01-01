Diamond market continues to open up as confidence in the luxury commodity grows

Stanbic Botswana obtains $125m loan guaranty to boost diamond sector Stanbic Bank Botswana has secured a $125-million loan guaranty with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Botswana Finance, a subsidiary of Lazare Kaplan, to support diamond manufacturers in the country, according to Mining Weekly...

Zambia mulls new mining duties, hikes royalties Zambia has announced plans to introduce new mining duties and increase royalties in a bid to reduce growing debt and fiscal deficit, Reuters reports citing Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Gemfields confident of growth Gemfields Group, formerly Pallinghurst Resources, said it is now in a better position to support the planned growth of the underlying mining operations in Zambia and Mozambique as well as to further develop its Fabergé operations and progress bulk sampling...

RJC proposes a new diamond due diligence model The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), promoting high ethical standards and building confidence in the industry, said that it entered the final phase of consultation on the reviewing Code of Practices (COP) standard and the proposed...