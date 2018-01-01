News

Merlin investors Okay convertible note funding

Merlin Diamonds’ investors have approved the issue of shares and $7.9 million of convertible notes to help fund the company’s diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Proactive Investors.

ALROSA earns $9 M from sales of coloured diamonds in Hong Kong

ALROSA gained $9 million selling coloured diamonds at its first specialized auction, True Colours held in Hong Kong.

Zim approves ZCDC’s $400m diamond mining project

The Zimbabwean government has approved a five-year diamond mining project worth $400 million, which is owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC), according to a state broadcaster.

BDB welcomes buyers to Bharat Diamond Week in Mumbai

The Bharat Diamond Week scheduled for next week (Oct 8-10) is set to welcome many representatives of diamond and jewellery companies who were planning to visit the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair but had to cut short or cancel due to Typhoon...

North Arrow says Mel represents new diamondiferous kimberlite field in Canada

North Arrow Minerals said the just concluded exploration drilling and till sampling programme at its wholly-owned Mel Diamond, has confirmed that the project represents a new diamondiferous kimberlite field in Canada.

Chinese Group Paid $108.8 Million for 80 Percent of IGI

(jckonline.com) - Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart, a division of Shanghai-based Fosun Group, paid $108.8 million to purchase 80 percent of grading lab International Gemological Institute (IGI), according to a company filing.
