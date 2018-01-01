Chinese Group Paid $108.8 Million for 80 Percent of IGI

News
Merlin investors Okay convertible note funding
Merlin Diamonds’ investors have approved the issue of shares and $7.9 million of convertible notes to help fund the company’s diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Proactive Investors.
Today
ALROSA earns $9 M from sales of coloured diamonds in Hong Kong
ALROSA gained $9 million selling coloured diamonds at its first specialized auction, True Colours held in Hong Kong.
Yesterday
Zim approves ZCDC’s $400m diamond mining project
The Zimbabwean government has approved a five-year diamond mining project worth $400 million, which is owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC), according to a state broadcaster.
Yesterday
BDB welcomes buyers to Bharat Diamond Week in Mumbai
The Bharat Diamond Week scheduled for next week (Oct 8-10) is set to welcome many representatives of diamond and jewellery companies who were planning to visit the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair but had to cut short or cancel due to Typhoon...
Yesterday
North Arrow says Mel represents new diamondiferous kimberlite field in Canada
North Arrow Minerals said the just concluded exploration drilling and till sampling programme at its wholly-owned Mel Diamond, has confirmed that the project represents a new diamondiferous kimberlite field in Canada.
Yesterday