Chinese Group Paid $108.8 Million for 80 Percent of IGI

Merlin investors Okay convertible note funding Merlin Diamonds’ investors have approved the issue of shares and $7.9 million of convertible notes to help fund the company’s diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Proactive Investors.

ALROSA earns $9 M from sales of coloured diamonds in Hong Kong ALROSA gained $9 million selling coloured diamonds at its first specialized auction, True Colours held in Hong Kong.

Zim approves ZCDC’s $400m diamond mining project The Zimbabwean government has approved a five-year diamond mining project worth $400 million, which is owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC), according to a state broadcaster.

BDB welcomes buyers to Bharat Diamond Week in Mumbai The Bharat Diamond Week scheduled for next week (Oct 8-10) is set to welcome many representatives of diamond and jewellery companies who were planning to visit the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair but had to cut short or cancel due to Typhoon...