Mercury Polished Diamond Prices: Prices Stable in August

BDB welcomes buyers to Bharat Diamond Week in Mumbai The Bharat Diamond Week scheduled for next week (Oct 8-10) is set to welcome many representatives of diamond and jewellery companies who were planning to visit the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair but had to cut short or cancel due to Typhoon...

AGD Diamonds rakes in $24 million from open auction sales AGD Diamonds held an open auction for the sale of rough diamonds on Grib Diamonds’ digital platform and garnered about $24.2 million, according to the company’s press release distributed on Wednesday,

Lucara to sell future diamond production through Clara Lucara Diamond said it will start selling part of its future diamond production through Clara following commercialisation before the end of the year.

WFDB to discuss critical industry issues at World Diamond Congress in Mumbai The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is fine-tuning the agenda for its meetings in Mumbai in a month’s time, says a press note from the organization.