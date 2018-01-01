News

BDB welcomes buyers to Bharat Diamond Week in Mumbai

The Bharat Diamond Week scheduled for next week (Oct 8-10) is set to welcome many representatives of diamond and jewellery companies who were planning to visit the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair but had to cut short or cancel due to Typhoon...

Today

AGD Diamonds rakes in $24 million from open auction sales

AGD Diamonds held an open auction for the sale of rough diamonds on Grib Diamonds’ digital platform and garnered about $24.2 million, according to the company’s press release distributed on Wednesday,

Yesterday

Lucara to sell future diamond production through Clara

Lucara Diamond said it will start selling part of its future diamond production through Clara following commercialisation before the end of the year.

Yesterday

WFDB to discuss critical industry issues at World Diamond Congress in Mumbai

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is fine-tuning the agenda for its meetings in Mumbai in a month’s time, says a press note from the organization.

Yesterday

Trading in CARAT coins is launched on Hotbit digital asset exchange

Carats.io’s diamond-backed CARAT coin is now being traded on the Hotbit.io digital asset exchange platform, with promising volumes of trade that are increasing from day to day, says a press note from the company.

Yesterday

Mercury Polished Diamond Prices: Prices Stable in August

Today
Expert reports
(ehudlaniado.com) - After the July declines, polished diamond prices were flat in August. The Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™) averaged 113.85 in August 2018, up 0.03% over July. This is not unusual behavior for prices in August, a period of limited activity between polished diamond wholesalers. Polished trade is generally very limited, as traders are on their summer vacations. Historically, prices fluctuate very mildly in August, and at times are unchanged. MDGT™ fluctuated in the first six months of the year. Prices were up in January and February, declined in March, rose again in April and May, then hit the recent mixed activity in June, which was followed by a decline in July and up by a minute 0.03% in August, despite the ongoing decline in trading activity. While the flat performance of the index is seasonal, it reflects diamond traders’ desire not to rock the boat. They are hesitant about the market, feeling that they lost momentum after the strong performance in the first few months of the year. Now they need to find their footing again. That usually happens at the Hong Kong show in mid-September. Then they tend to raise prices and gauge the market’s reaction. If demand is strong, they keep the higher prices. If, however, buyers show resistance and buy limited quantities, prices start to decline until the right balance is found.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished