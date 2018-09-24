TAG Heuer Releases $180,000 Smartwatch, World’s Most Expensive

Christie’s offers the largest in its history Fancy Vivid Pink diamond The Pink Legacy – the largest in Christie’s auction history Fancy Vivid Pink diamond – will appear for sale in Geneva at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues on 13 November, 2018.

Botswana Diamonds identifies areas to focus on in SA drilling programme Botswana Diamonds said the Free State province in South Africa has potential to host further commercial kimberlites following research in various archives into the country’s history of diamond mining.

Brazil Minerals discovers alluvial material with potential for diamonds Brazil Minerals has discovered alluvial material with a high probability for diamonds in over 57 percent of the holes drilled in one of its mineral rights north of the Minas Gerais state.

Pangolin says Malatswae drilling returns positive kimberlite indicators TSXV-listed Pangolin Diamonds said a percussion drill programme conducted at its wholly-owned Malatswae diamond project in Botswana has returned positive kimberlite indicator minerals at depths between 74 and 98 m.