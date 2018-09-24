News

Christie’s offers the largest in its history Fancy Vivid Pink diamond

The Pink Legacy – the largest in Christie’s auction history Fancy Vivid Pink diamond – will appear for sale in Geneva at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues on 13 November, 2018.

Botswana Diamonds identifies areas to focus on in SA drilling programme

Botswana Diamonds said the Free State province in South Africa has potential to host further commercial kimberlites following research in various archives into the country’s history of diamond mining.

Brazil Minerals discovers alluvial material with potential for diamonds

Brazil Minerals has discovered alluvial material with a high probability for diamonds in over 57 percent of the holes drilled in one of its mineral rights north of the Minas Gerais state.

Pangolin says Malatswae drilling returns positive kimberlite indicators

TSXV-listed Pangolin Diamonds said a percussion drill programme conducted at its wholly-owned Malatswae diamond project in Botswana has returned positive kimberlite indicator minerals at depths between 74 and 98 m.

The 13th edition of China Gold & Precious Metals Summit to be kicked off in Shanghai in December 2018

Shanghai will host the 13th China Gold & Precious Metals Summit, which is to take place on 5-6 December 2018 to discuss a broad range of industry issues.

24 september 2018

TAG Heuer Releases $180,000 Smartwatch, World’s Most Expensive

(jckonline.com) – In 2015, Apple caused a stir when it released its smartwatch in an 18k gold edition for $17,000. Now, TAG Heuer has topped that—by 10 times. Its newest creation, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, comes with a white 18 k gold case and is bathed in 589 baguette-cut diamonds, including 78 on the bezel, 16 on the horn, and 495 on the strap, for a total weight of 23.35 cts.

