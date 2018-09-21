News

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring concept

Tiffany & Co. has launched a new concept of a diamond engagement ring featuring a new diamond cut, which gives a modern touch to a traditional design.

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Vladivostok for $12.6 mln

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at the auction in Vladivostok.

21 september 2018

CTF and GIA launch digital grading reports using blockchain technology

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and GIA (Gemological Institute of America), formally launched a collaboration project in Hong Kong to use blockchain technology for delivering secure, digital diamond grading reports to consumers for the first time...

21 september 2018

BlueRock narrows H1 losses as grades improve at Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds reduced its loss for the first half of the year to £789,000 from a £1.3 million loss, a year earlier as average grades and production improved at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa.

21 september 2018

Zim says diamond policy ‘imminent’

21 september 2018

Banks Keep Walking Away and We Must Learn the Lesson

(ehudlaniado.com) - The Indian market is in the headlines again. This time, because of news in the Indian press that a consortium of lenders to a large diamond firm decided to file an insolvency case against it. A few days later, more banking and lending-related news came out that cast a heavy shadow over the Indian diamond hub.

