AGD DIAMONDS enters international diamond market

JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was officially renamed into JSC AGD DIAMONDS, according to the company’s press statement distributed on Wednesday. The change in the corporate name of the joint-stock company was due to its new marketing policy and the brand’s...

Yesterday

De Beers subsidiary gets top accolade for synthetic screening device

De Beers’ subsidiary, the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), said its industry-first synthetic screening device, SYNTHdetect, was awarded industry innovation of the year at the JNA Awards in Hong Kong.

Yesterday

Lucapa says Angola gazettes new Lulo kimberlite licence

Lucapa Diamond said the Angolan government has gazetted a new mineral investment contract for the Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Yesterday

GJEPC Chairman addresses 11th International Gold Summit in Delhi

GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal called upon all stakeholders in the gold industry to work together towards reducing the Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the country.

Yesterday

Mountain Province identifies additional kimberlite near Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds, which is currently conducting an exploration programme in the immediate vicinity of its Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada, has identified additional kimberlite in the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo, with true intercepts up to 72...

19 september 2018

Diamond Trade Must Find A Way Around Negative Developments

Today
(idexonline.com) - Clearly, the issue of industry financing remains acute. It will certainly once again be a major issue for debate among presidents and national delegations from the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association at the 38th World Diamond Congress set to take place in Mumbai on October 23-25.
