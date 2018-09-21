The Jewelry Industry's Design Dilemma

The 13th edition of China Gold & Precious Metals Summit to be kicked off in Shanghai in December 2018 Shanghai will host the 13th China Gold & Precious Metals Summit, which is to take place on 5-6 December 2018 to discuss a broad range of industry issues.

China’s Anjin set to resume Marange operations – report he Zimbabwean government has “bowed to pressure from Beijing” to allow Anjin Investment, a partly Chinese-owned diamond mining firm, to resume mining operations in Marange.

GSI opens laboratory in Hong Kong GSI, one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, has opened a new laboratory in Hong Kong.

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring concept Tiffany & Co. has launched a new concept of a diamond engagement ring featuring a new diamond cut, which gives a modern touch to a traditional design.