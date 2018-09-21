The Jewelry Industry's Design Dilemma

News
The 13th edition of China Gold & Precious Metals Summit to be kicked off in Shanghai in December 2018
Shanghai will host the 13th China Gold & Precious Metals Summit, which is to take place on 5-6 December 2018 to discuss a broad range of industry issues.
Yesterday
China’s Anjin set to resume Marange operations – report
he Zimbabwean government has “bowed to pressure from Beijing” to allow Anjin Investment, a partly Chinese-owned diamond mining firm, to resume mining operations in Marange.
Yesterday
GSI opens laboratory in Hong Kong
GSI, one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, has opened a new laboratory in Hong Kong.
Yesterday
Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring concept
Tiffany & Co. has launched a new concept of a diamond engagement ring featuring a new diamond cut, which gives a modern touch to a traditional design.
Yesterday
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Vladivostok for $12.6 mln
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at the auction in Vladivostok.
21 september 2018