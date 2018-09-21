News

The 13th edition of China Gold & Precious Metals Summit to be kicked off in Shanghai in December 2018

Shanghai will host the 13th China Gold & Precious Metals Summit, which is to take place on 5-6 December 2018 to discuss a broad range of industry issues.

China’s Anjin set to resume Marange operations – report

he Zimbabwean government has “bowed to pressure from Beijing” to allow Anjin Investment, a partly Chinese-owned diamond mining firm, to resume mining operations in Marange.

GSI opens laboratory in Hong Kong

GSI, one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, has opened a new laboratory in Hong Kong.

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring concept

Tiffany & Co. has launched a new concept of a diamond engagement ring featuring a new diamond cut, which gives a modern touch to a traditional design.

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Vladivostok for $12.6 mln

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) at the auction in Vladivostok.

The Jewelry Industry's Design Dilemma

(Forbes) - Here’s a simple rule about market value to consider: If all the products in the market are essentially the same, then the only thing any customer will care about is price. Once customers only care about price, the market starts bleeding value. What is left after this occurs? Simply the sum of the parts; in this case, the market value of the gemstones and precious metals. After that, returning the market to a state of added value is extremely painful, if not impossible.

