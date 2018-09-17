Fugitive Jewelers Rob Indian Business of Trade Pricing Edge

ALROSA sells large diamonds at Israeli auction for $15.6 mln ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the international auction for the sale of special size large diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats), which took place in Israel.

Lucapa’s Lulo to sell large diamonds through new marketing channels Lucapa said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) in Angola is set to sell certain select large premium-value diamonds in what will be the first Lulo production to be sold through the new marketing channels.

Petra Diamonds boosts core earnings, Dippenaar steps down as CEO Petra Diamonds said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leaped 37 percent to $195.4 million in the fiscal year 2018 from $142 million, a year earlier.

IDE appoints Eran Zini as new Managing Director The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has announced that it appointed Eran Zini, who previously held managing posts in business and government, as its new Managing Director.