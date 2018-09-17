Fugitive Jewelers Rob Indian Business of Trade Pricing Edge

News
ALROSA sells large diamonds at Israeli auction for $15.6 mln
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the international auction for the sale of special size large diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats), which took place in Israel.
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo to sell large diamonds through new marketing channels
Lucapa said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) in Angola is set to sell certain select large premium-value diamonds in what will be the first Lulo production to be sold through the new marketing channels.
Yesterday
Petra Diamonds boosts core earnings, Dippenaar steps down as CEO
Petra Diamonds said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leaped 37 percent to $195.4 million in the fiscal year 2018 from $142 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
IDE appoints Eran Zini as new Managing Director
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has announced that it appointed Eran Zini, who previously held managing posts in business and government, as its new Managing Director.
Yesterday
Anglo American seeks approval to explore for metals in Angola
Anglo American has appealed to Angola for permission to explore for base metals, according to Reuters citing the country’s ministry for mines.
17 september 2018