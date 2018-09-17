News

ALROSA sells large diamonds at Israeli auction for $15.6 mln

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has summed up the results of the international auction for the sale of special size large diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats), which took place in Israel.

Yesterday

Lucapa’s Lulo to sell large diamonds through new marketing channels

Lucapa said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) in Angola is set to sell certain select large premium-value diamonds in what will be the first Lulo production to be sold through the new marketing channels.

Yesterday

Petra Diamonds boosts core earnings, Dippenaar steps down as CEO

Petra Diamonds said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leaped 37 percent to $195.4 million in the fiscal year 2018 from $142 million, a year earlier.

Yesterday

IDE appoints Eran Zini as new Managing Director

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has announced that it appointed Eran Zini, who previously held managing posts in business and government, as its new Managing Director.

Yesterday

Anglo American seeks approval to explore for metals in Angola

Anglo American has appealed to Angola for permission to explore for base metals, according to Reuters citing the country’s ministry for mines.

17 september 2018

Fugitive Jewelers Rob Indian Business of Trade Pricing Edge

Today
Expert reports
(bloomberg.com) - Banks weren’t the only victims of fugitive jewelers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who allegedly orchestrated a $2 billion fraud. India’s trade may be an unsuspecting casualty. As the fraud unraveled, the central bank stepped in and banned short-term financing in foreign currency called Letters of Undertaking to limit the damage to the financial system. The result was the cost of funds for exporters and importers rose as the industry was forced to seek new credit tools, said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations in New Delhi. The worst hit are the smaller enterprises as the ban is eroding their margins and competitiveness. Trade credit is tough to secure after jeweler Modi used fake letters to obtain loans in banks abroad. That threatens to choke shipments of gems and jewelry -- the nation’s third-biggest export -- and widen the trade deficit, which is already the biggest in five years mainly on account of higher oil import bill.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished