Is De Beers’ Lightbox Brand Priced Too Low?

Anglo American seeks approval to explore for metals in Angola Anglo American has appealed to Angola for permission to explore for base metals, according to Reuters citing the country’s ministry for mines.

Jewellers will not have to mark silver products – Russian Ministry of Finance The Russian Ministry of Finance is planning to exempt Russian jewellers from the obligation to mark silver jewellery by introducing amendments to the law. The Ministry intends to control the turnover of silver bars, said Deputy Minister of Finance, Aleksey...

India’s polished diamond exports up 20% in August India’s polished diamond exports rose by 19.97% during the month of August 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

300 plus visitors already registered for 2nd Edition of Bharat Diamond Week More than 300 visitors from India and overseas have already registered for the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week scheduled to take place from October 8-10 in Mumbai, says a press note from The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB).