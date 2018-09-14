News

Anglo American seeks approval to explore for metals in Angola

Anglo American has appealed to Angola for permission to explore for base metals, according to Reuters citing the country’s ministry for mines.

Yesterday

Jewellers will not have to mark silver products – Russian Ministry of Finance

The Russian Ministry of Finance is planning to exempt Russian jewellers from the obligation to mark silver jewellery by introducing amendments to the law. The Ministry intends to control the turnover of silver bars, said Deputy Minister of Finance, Aleksey...

Yesterday

India’s polished diamond exports up 20% in August

India’s polished diamond exports rose by 19.97% during the month of August 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Yesterday

300 plus visitors already registered for 2nd Edition of Bharat Diamond Week

More than 300 visitors from India and overseas have already registered for the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week scheduled to take place from October 8-10 in Mumbai, says a press note from The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB).

Yesterday

De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds

De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.

14 september 2018

Is De Beers’ Lightbox Brand Priced Too Low?

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - This week, an article appeared on Bloomberg saying that some producers are crying foul over De Beers’ Lightbox pricing: The lab-grown industry has filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), accusing De Beers of price dumping and predatory pricing. “De Beers aren’t stupid,” said Chatham Chief Executive Officer Tom Chatham, who filed the complaint. “They know how to grow diamonds, but this equipment is not cheap. They are selling below cost.” After this article appeared, Tom Chatham told me that he sent in a comment to the FTC, but he wouldn’t consider it a formal complaint. (No attorney was involved.) The International Grown Diamond Association says that it hasn’t filed a complaint and has no plans to.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished