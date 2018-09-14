News

De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds

De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.

14 september 2018

Rio Tinto showcases Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Hong Kong

Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia in Hong Kong, according to a press note from the mining giant.

14 september 2018

Global rough diamonds sale to cutting centres reaches $16.6bn – De Beers

Rough diamond sales to cutting centres increased by 2 percent to $16.6 billion last year, according to De Beers’ 2018 diamond insight report.

14 september 2018

Diamcor Mining pockets $727k from latest rough diamonds sale

Diamcor Mining said it sold 2,606.50 carats of rough diamonds from its Venetia project in South Africa for $726,588 or an average price of $278.76 per carat.

14 september 2018

Tango acquires majority stake in Liberia diamond project

Tango Mining said it signed an acquisition agreement with West Mining to acquire an 80 percent interest in the Mano River project, in Liberia.

13 september 2018

Now or never for diamond deal of the century

Today
Expert reports
(mmegi.bw) - Debswana’s next decade of mining will likely be its most expensive, with the diamond giant having to dig deeper than it has before to retrieve the shiny stones. Keenly aware that its leverage on De Beers will only grow weaker as the end approaches, government is out to ensure its next deal with the diamond giant delivers the goods.
