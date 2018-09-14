Now or never for diamond deal of the century

News
De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds
De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.
14 september 2018
Rio Tinto showcases Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Hong Kong
Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia in Hong Kong, according to a press note from the mining giant.
14 september 2018
Global rough diamonds sale to cutting centres reaches $16.6bn – De Beers
Rough diamond sales to cutting centres increased by 2 percent to $16.6 billion last year, according to De Beers’ 2018 diamond insight report.
14 september 2018
Diamcor Mining pockets $727k from latest rough diamonds sale
Diamcor Mining said it sold 2,606.50 carats of rough diamonds from its Venetia project in South Africa for $726,588 or an average price of $278.76 per carat.
14 september 2018
Tango acquires majority stake in Liberia diamond project
Tango Mining said it signed an acquisition agreement with West Mining to acquire an 80 percent interest in the Mano River project, in Liberia.
13 september 2018