Now or never for diamond deal of the century

De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.

Rio Tinto showcases Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Hong Kong Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia in Hong Kong, according to a press note from the mining giant.

Global rough diamonds sale to cutting centres reaches $16.6bn – De Beers Rough diamond sales to cutting centres increased by 2 percent to $16.6 billion last year, according to De Beers’ 2018 diamond insight report.

Diamcor Mining pockets $727k from latest rough diamonds sale Diamcor Mining said it sold 2,606.50 carats of rough diamonds from its Venetia project in South Africa for $726,588 or an average price of $278.76 per carat.