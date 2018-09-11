India to overtake US as second biggest market for fine jewellery by end of 2018

News
Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair
An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today...
Yesterday
Mountain Province rakes in $27 mln from latest diamond sale
Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $26.9 million from the 411.3 carats sold at its seventh diamond sale that was concluded on August 31.
Yesterday
Tango inks deal to mine, market alluvial diamonds in Angola
Tango Mining said it signed a services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL (Moquita) on a 147 square kilometer portion of a concession within the Lauchimo River basin, in Angola’s Lunda Norte...
Yesterday
Zimbabwe’s Murowa joins DPA
RZ Murowa (RZM), which is the majority owner and operator of Murowa Diamonds in Zimbabwe, has joined the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) effective 1 July, according to the association.
Yesterday
De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones
Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $505 million during the seventh cycle of 2018 compared to $533 million recorded in the sixth cycle of 2017.
11 september 2018