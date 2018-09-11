India to overtake US as second biggest market for fine jewellery by end of 2018

Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today...

Mountain Province rakes in $27 mln from latest diamond sale Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $26.9 million from the 411.3 carats sold at its seventh diamond sale that was concluded on August 31.

Tango inks deal to mine, market alluvial diamonds in Angola Tango Mining said it signed a services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL (Moquita) on a 147 square kilometer portion of a concession within the Lauchimo River basin, in Angola’s Lunda Norte...

Zimbabwe’s Murowa joins DPA RZ Murowa (RZM), which is the majority owner and operator of Murowa Diamonds in Zimbabwe, has joined the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) effective 1 July, according to the association.