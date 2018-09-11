News

Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today...

Yesterday

Mountain Province rakes in $27 mln from latest diamond sale

Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $26.9 million from the 411.3 carats sold at its seventh diamond sale that was concluded on August 31.

Yesterday

Tango inks deal to mine, market alluvial diamonds in Angola

Tango Mining said it signed a services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL (Moquita) on a 147 square kilometer portion of a concession within the Lauchimo River basin, in Angola’s Lunda Norte...

Yesterday

Zimbabwe’s Murowa joins DPA

RZ Murowa (RZM), which is the majority owner and operator of Murowa Diamonds in Zimbabwe, has joined the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) effective 1 July, according to the association.  

Yesterday

De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones

Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $505 million during the seventh cycle of 2018 compared to $533 million recorded in the sixth cycle of 2017.

11 september 2018

India to overtake US as second biggest market for fine jewellery by end of 2018

Today
(bmmagazine.co.uk) - India set to overtake US as the second biggest fine jewellery market in the world by the end of 2018 new research finds. China remains the biggest market for fine jewellery with sales reaching USD $86.3billion by the end of 2017, and expected to reach USD$92billion by the end of this year. Overall Chinese market has grown by over 21 per cent in the last five years. According to Euromonitor International, the Indian fine jewellery market will be worth USD $62.8bn, $4billion more than US retail spend which will reach $58.6bn, by the end of 2018.

