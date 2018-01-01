Proprietary Cuts: Their Own Brand of Trouble

(Rapaport) - Creating and launching a proprietary cut is difficult for almost any diamantaire. The costs can be prohibitively high, even for larger companies. In addition, the weak prices of non-round goods mean there’s no guarantee the venture will boost profits.
News
Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair
An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today...
Today
De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones
Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $505 million during the seventh cycle of 2018 compared to $533 million recorded in the sixth cycle of 2017.
Yesterday
CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission promotes responsible practices in the gem sector
The CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission has released the fourth Special Report that looks at efforts being taken to promote responsible practices in the sector, while taking into consideration the very different conditions that exist in the coloured gemstone...
Yesterday
Lithoquest intersects kimberlite at North Kimberley project
Lithoquest Diamonds said it intersected kimberlite in the first drill hole at target 1804 on its wholly-owned North Kimberley diamond project in Western Australia.
Yesterday
Pandora ranked first for responsible sourcing
Pandora was ranked first for its responsible sourcing on Morgan Stanley’s Environmental, Social and Governmental annual report among 10 largest companies in jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.
Yesterday