Proprietary Cuts: Their Own Brand of Trouble

Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today...

De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $505 million during the seventh cycle of 2018 compared to $533 million recorded in the sixth cycle of 2017.

CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission promotes responsible practices in the gem sector The CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission has released the fourth Special Report that looks at efforts being taken to promote responsible practices in the sector, while taking into consideration the very different conditions that exist in the coloured gemstone...

Lithoquest intersects kimberlite at North Kimberley project Lithoquest Diamonds said it intersected kimberlite in the first drill hole at target 1804 on its wholly-owned North Kimberley diamond project in Western Australia.