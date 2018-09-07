News

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 294.9 million in August

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, has announced diamond sales results for August and eight months of 2018. In August, ALROSA Group sold USD 294.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds.

Lucara pays Botswana $45.5m in taxes, royalties

Lucara Botswana (formerly Boteti Mining) has paid $45.5 million in taxes and royalties to the Botswana government in 2017, according to a local newspaper.

Zim resumes diamond auction, attracts few international buyers

Zimbabwe, which recently resumed diamond auction, is said to have attracted fewer international buyers than anticipated, according to The Herald citing the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Jewellery sector boosts Richemont sales results

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA has announced its five-month sales increased by 25% on a constant exchange-rate basis and by 22% at actual exchange rated up to 5.67 billion euros from 4.66 billion euros last year.

POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine

POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

UK Jewelry Body Eyes Role as Trade Police

Expert reports
(Rapaport) - The UK’s National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) is seeking an upgraded status that would enable it to police the industry on issues such as lab-grown diamonds following cuts to public funding. The group is in talks to become a “primary authority,” granting it the right to regulate participating members, thereby freeing up local governments to focus on non-members. The association would be able to issue guidelines that a regional standards agency has approved, and enforce them by ejecting those who fail to comply, Simon Forrester, the NAJ’s CEO, told Rapaport News.

