UK Jewelry Body Eyes Role as Trade Police

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 294.9 million in August
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, has announced diamond sales results for August and eight months of 2018. In August, ALROSA Group sold USD 294.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds.
Yesterday
Lucara pays Botswana $45.5m in taxes, royalties
Lucara Botswana (formerly Boteti Mining) has paid $45.5 million in taxes and royalties to the Botswana government in 2017, according to a local newspaper.
Yesterday
Zim resumes diamond auction, attracts few international buyers
Zimbabwe, which recently resumed diamond auction, is said to have attracted fewer international buyers than anticipated, according to The Herald citing the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).
Yesterday
Jewellery sector boosts Richemont sales results
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA has announced its five-month sales increased by 25% on a constant exchange-rate basis and by 22% at actual exchange rated up to 5.67 billion euros from 4.66 billion euros last year.
Yesterday
POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine
POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.
07 september 2018