UK Jewelry Body Eyes Role as Trade Police

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 294.9 million in August ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, has announced diamond sales results for August and eight months of 2018. In August, ALROSA Group sold USD 294.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds.

Lucara pays Botswana $45.5m in taxes, royalties Lucara Botswana (formerly Boteti Mining) has paid $45.5 million in taxes and royalties to the Botswana government in 2017, according to a local newspaper.

Zim resumes diamond auction, attracts few international buyers Zimbabwe, which recently resumed diamond auction, is said to have attracted fewer international buyers than anticipated, according to The Herald citing the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Jewellery sector boosts Richemont sales results Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA has announced its five-month sales increased by 25% on a constant exchange-rate basis and by 22% at actual exchange rated up to 5.67 billion euros from 4.66 billion euros last year.