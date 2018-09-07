The US Jewelry Market Is Much Smaller Than You Think

POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

Tokyo firm launches first lab-grown diamond production unit in Japan Tokyo-based Pure Diamond Co., which claims to be the nation’s first producer of gem-quality lab-grown diamonds, aims for an initial annual output of 24,000 carats.

IDE gets government support; offers free flights for diamond buyers The New Year celebration on the IDE trading floor on Aug 6, the Israel’s Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon, announced the Israeli government’s support to the country’s diamond industry.

Namibia wants more diamond polishers Namibia’s deputy mines minister Kornelia Shilunga said there is need for the training of more people in diamond polishing countrywide, according to the national broadcaster, NBC.