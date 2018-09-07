News

POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine

POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

07 september 2018

Tokyo firm launches first lab-grown diamond production unit in Japan

Tokyo-based Pure Diamond Co., which claims to be the nation’s first producer of gem-quality lab-grown diamonds, aims for an initial annual output of 24,000 carats.

07 september 2018

IDE gets government support; offers free flights for diamond buyers

The New Year celebration on the IDE trading floor on Aug 6, the Israel’s Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon, announced the Israeli government’s support to the country’s diamond industry.

07 september 2018

Namibia wants more diamond polishers

Namibia’s deputy mines minister Kornelia Shilunga said there is need for the training of more people in diamond polishing countrywide, according to the national broadcaster, NBC.

07 september 2018

Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine

Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.

06 september 2018

The US Jewelry Market Is Much Smaller Than You Think

Today
Expert reports
(edahngolan.com) - Anyone who has ever done a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the US fine jewelry market in the past few years arrived at figures that were far below the official numbers published by the US government. The differences were so wide that the government figures were downright puzzling. Recently, the US government has revised ten years of market estimates, dating all the way back to January 2008, shaving off more than $16.5 billion in jewelry sales in 2017 alone. There is no need to be surprised at the revision, or by this radical reduction.  The US government revises its jewelry figures every few years, usually downwards. The last time it did so was in 2015. But unlike the 2015 revision, this one was far-reaching. There is no point being shocked by the old figures for being so out of whack. We have been stating that for a few years. In fact, the current figures are still somewhat inflated.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished