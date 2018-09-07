The US Jewelry Market Is Much Smaller Than You Think

News
POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine
POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.
07 september 2018
Tokyo firm launches first lab-grown diamond production unit in Japan
Tokyo-based Pure Diamond Co., which claims to be the nation’s first producer of gem-quality lab-grown diamonds, aims for an initial annual output of 24,000 carats.
07 september 2018
IDE gets government support; offers free flights for diamond buyers
The New Year celebration on the IDE trading floor on Aug 6, the Israel’s Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon, announced the Israeli government’s support to the country’s diamond industry.
07 september 2018
Namibia wants more diamond polishers
Namibia’s deputy mines minister Kornelia Shilunga said there is need for the training of more people in diamond polishing countrywide, according to the national broadcaster, NBC.
07 september 2018
Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine
Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.
06 september 2018