Real Diamond Jewelry for 50 Percent Less! Just Don’t Call It Natural

News
Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine
Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.
Yesterday
Recovery of big stones help Gem Diamonds boost H1 revenue
Gem Diamonds, which recovered a record number of large and high-value diamonds from the Letseng mine, said its revenue leaped 80 percent to $167.7 million in the six months ended June 30 from $92.9 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Russia to legalize online sale of jewellery
The online sale of jewellery in Russia might be legalized, according to a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on “The amendments to the list of products and manufacturing residues the sale of which is prohibited”, says TASS.
Yesterday
IJL joins Walpole to promote the interests of the British luxury industry
International London Jewellery (IJL), an exhibition the best of luxury jewellery, has announced today that it joined the prestigious British luxury association, Walpole, which represents the interests of the British luxury industry.
Yesterday
BlueRock starts kimberlite processing from Kareevlei’s KV1 pipe
BlueRock Diamonds said it has commenced kimberlite processing from the KV1 pipe at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.
05 september 2018