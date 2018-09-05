Real Diamond Jewelry for 50 Percent Less! Just Don’t Call It Natural

Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.

Recovery of big stones help Gem Diamonds boost H1 revenue Gem Diamonds, which recovered a record number of large and high-value diamonds from the Letseng mine, said its revenue leaped 80 percent to $167.7 million in the six months ended June 30 from $92.9 million, a year earlier.

Russia to legalize online sale of jewellery The online sale of jewellery in Russia might be legalized, according to a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on “The amendments to the list of products and manufacturing residues the sale of which is prohibited”, says TASS.

IJL joins Walpole to promote the interests of the British luxury industry International London Jewellery (IJL), an exhibition the best of luxury jewellery, has announced today that it joined the prestigious British luxury association, Walpole, which represents the interests of the British luxury industry.