Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine

Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.

Yesterday

Recovery of big stones help Gem Diamonds boost H1 revenue

Gem Diamonds, which recovered a record number of large and high-value diamonds from the Letseng mine, said its revenue leaped 80 percent to $167.7 million in the six months ended June 30 from $92.9 million, a year earlier.

Yesterday

Russia to legalize online sale of jewellery

The online sale of jewellery in Russia might be legalized, according to a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on “The amendments to the list of products and manufacturing residues the sale of which is prohibited”, says TASS.

Yesterday

IJL joins Walpole to promote the interests of the British luxury industry

International London Jewellery (IJL), an exhibition the best of luxury jewellery, has announced today that it joined the prestigious British luxury association, Walpole, which represents the interests of the British luxury industry.

Yesterday

BlueRock starts kimberlite processing from Kareevlei’s KV1 pipe

BlueRock Diamonds said it has commenced kimberlite processing from the KV1 pipe at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.

05 september 2018

Real Diamond Jewelry for 50 Percent Less! Just Don’t Call It Natural

Today
(Bloomberg) - If they’re good enough for Leonardo DiCaprio and Penélope Cruz, shouldn’t they be good enough for you? Lab-grown diamonds, made for decades as an inexpensive alternative to mined stones for industrial purposes, are cracking the consumer market. In recent years, the technology to produce gem-­quality stones has improved dramatically; the new manufactured diamonds are optically, physically, and chemically the same as mined stones.

