BlueRock starts kimberlite processing from Kareevlei’s KV1 pipe

BlueRock Diamonds said it has commenced kimberlite processing from the KV1 pipe at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.

Yesterday

Namdia maintains lid on clients’ identity for ‘security’ reasons

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trader, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), has maintained a lid on the identity of its clients, despite pressure to do so by the local media.

Yesterday

Zimbabwe pins hope on diamonds, gold

Zimbabwe’s mines ministry said that mineral export earnings were projected to rise by 377 percent over the next five years, driven mainly by diamonds and gold.

Yesterday

The auction house Bonhams has a new owner

The British auction house Bonhams, known for its sales of jewellery, art, cars and wine, has announced that it had been sold to the London-based private equity firm Epiris.

Yesterday

ALROSA to present the largest deep purple-pink diamond in Hong Kong

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, is expected to participate in “Hong Kong Gem & Jewelry Fair”, which will be held in Hong Kong in September, and showcase a unique collection of large fancy-coloured diamonds.

04 september 2018

Summer's Lease Hath All Too Short A Date

Today
(idexonline.com) - With the start of September coming up and summer more or less over in the northern hemisphere and diamantaires back at work, there is certainly no shortage of events coming up in the next month or so. From the September Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair to the Bharat Diamond Week, the World Diamond Council meeting and the World Diamond Congress all taking place in India, and the Bharat Diamond Week in New York, together with the CIBJO annual congress in Colombia in the middle of October, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to test the waters of the diamond, gemstone and jewelry industry.

