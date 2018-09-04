Summer's Lease Hath All Too Short A Date

BlueRock starts kimberlite processing from Kareevlei’s KV1 pipe BlueRock Diamonds said it has commenced kimberlite processing from the KV1 pipe at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.

Namdia maintains lid on clients’ identity for ‘security’ reasons Namibia’s state-owned diamond trader, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), has maintained a lid on the identity of its clients, despite pressure to do so by the local media.

Zimbabwe pins hope on diamonds, gold Zimbabwe’s mines ministry said that mineral export earnings were projected to rise by 377 percent over the next five years, driven mainly by diamonds and gold.

The auction house Bonhams has a new owner The British auction house Bonhams, known for its sales of jewellery, art, cars and wine, has announced that it had been sold to the London-based private equity firm Epiris.