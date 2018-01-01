August 2018 Market Report

Zimbabwe pins hope on diamonds, gold Zimbabwe’s mines ministry said that mineral export earnings were projected to rise by 377 percent over the next five years, driven mainly by diamonds and gold.

ALROSA to present the largest deep purple-pink diamond in Hong Kong ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, is expected to participate in “Hong Kong Gem & Jewelry Fair”, which will be held in Hong Kong in September, and showcase a unique collection of large fancy-coloured diamonds.

De Beers gives buyers nod to reject lower quality diamonds – report De Beers, which is 85 percent owned by Anglo American, has given diamond buyers at its sight this week the green-light to reject some lower-quality stones, according to Bloomberg citing “people familiar with the situation”.

India to become second largest jewellery market in 2018 India is expected to overtake the US as the second-largest market for fine jewellery, next only to China, by the end of 2018, according to Euromonitor International representatives at the International Jewellery London (IJL) trade show, says...