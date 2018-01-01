August 2018 Market Report

(ehudlaniado.com) - August is generally a period of slow activity in the diamond industry. Traders, manufacturers and wholesalers in Belgium, Israel and the US were away on their summer holidays as were many industry members that are based in India. The exception to this is US retailers, as those operating in popular tourist destinations saw a rise in in-store consumer traffic, which then spurred limited trading activity, mostly among American and Indian suppliers.
News
Zimbabwe pins hope on diamonds, gold
Zimbabwe’s mines ministry said that mineral export earnings were projected to rise by 377 percent over the next five years, driven mainly by diamonds and gold.
Today
ALROSA to present the largest deep purple-pink diamond in Hong Kong
ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, is expected to participate in “Hong Kong Gem & Jewelry Fair”, which will be held in Hong Kong in September, and showcase a unique collection of large fancy-coloured diamonds.
Yesterday
De Beers gives buyers nod to reject lower quality diamonds – report
De Beers, which is 85 percent owned by Anglo American, has given diamond buyers at its sight this week the green-light to reject some lower-quality stones, according to Bloomberg citing “people familiar with the situation”.
Yesterday
India to become second largest jewellery market in 2018
India is expected to overtake the US as the second-largest market for fine jewellery, next only to China, by the end of 2018, according to Euromonitor International representatives at the International Jewellery London (IJL) trade show, says...
Yesterday
Union Bank of India to exit Antwerp Diamond Center
Union Bank of India is reportedly pulling out of the Antwerp diamond center, as per a report in Bloomberg. According to Chief Executive Officer Rajkiran Rai Gundyadka, the Union Bank of India has issued notice that it will close its branch in the Belgian...
Yesterday