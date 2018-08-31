De Beers, Lightbox and the Impact on the Diamond Industry

Peregrine security holders approve De Beers deal Peregrine Diamonds said its security holders have approved the move by De Beers Canada to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81 million).

Boteti Mining renames to Lucara Botswana Boteti Mining has renamed to Lucara Botswana as it seeks to extend future operations beyond Boteti where they have been operating the Karowe Mine, according to Botswana Daily News.

UK’s NAJ to police jewellery sector The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), based in the UK, is pushing for a new status, permitting it to regulate jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.

GIA receives a diamond glued with an unknown adhesive The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received a 1.38 ct marquise-cut diamond, which was submitted for colored diamond grading, and learned it had been broken and repaired with an unknown adhesive, according to the GIA’s lab notes.