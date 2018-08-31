News

Peregrine security holders approve De Beers deal

Peregrine Diamonds said its security holders have approved the move by De Beers Canada to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81 million).

Yesterday

Boteti Mining renames to Lucara Botswana

Boteti Mining has renamed to Lucara Botswana as it seeks to extend future operations beyond Boteti where they have been operating the Karowe Mine, according to Botswana Daily News.

Yesterday

UK’s NAJ to police jewellery sector

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), based in the UK, is pushing for a new status, permitting it to regulate jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.

Yesterday

GIA receives a diamond glued with an unknown adhesive

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received a 1.38 ct marquise-cut diamond, which was submitted for colored diamond grading, and learned it had been broken and repaired with an unknown adhesive, according to the GIA’s lab notes.

Yesterday

Kimberley Process visits Russia with a review

The Kimberley Process (KP) delegation conducted a review visit to Russia on August 25-30 to check the system of mining, accounting, implementation and control of operations with rough diamonds, and to assess their compliance with the minimum...

31 august 2018

De Beers, Lightbox and the Impact on the Diamond Industry

Today
Expert reports
(Gem Thoughts) - De Beers has announced the formation of a new company, Lightbox, that will be selling man-made diamonds (MMDs), mounted in earrings, pendants and bracelets - no rings. I will assume everyone has read the details, and heard their rationale for claiming that this move will have little or no impact in the natural diamond industry.  Briefly, they will be selling MMDs in finished jewelry with total weights up to one carat, mounted in silver or gold, and with simple pricing - $800 per carat.  There is no grading of the stones, which are white, yellow, blue or pink; the jewelry is meant for “moments” not “milestones” (like weddings).

