De Beers, Lightbox and the Impact on the Diamond Industry

News
Peregrine security holders approve De Beers deal
Peregrine Diamonds said its security holders have approved the move by De Beers Canada to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81 million).
Yesterday
Boteti Mining renames to Lucara Botswana
Boteti Mining has renamed to Lucara Botswana as it seeks to extend future operations beyond Boteti where they have been operating the Karowe Mine, according to Botswana Daily News.
Yesterday
UK’s NAJ to police jewellery sector
The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), based in the UK, is pushing for a new status, permitting it to regulate jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.
Yesterday
GIA receives a diamond glued with an unknown adhesive
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received a 1.38 ct marquise-cut diamond, which was submitted for colored diamond grading, and learned it had been broken and repaired with an unknown adhesive, according to the GIA’s lab notes.
Yesterday
Kimberley Process visits Russia with a review
The Kimberley Process (KP) delegation conducted a review visit to Russia on August 25-30 to check the system of mining, accounting, implementation and control of operations with rough diamonds, and to assess their compliance with the minimum...
31 august 2018