Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market Forecasted to Grow to $15B by 2035

(paulzimnisky.com) - In the of five short years since the jewelry industry saw the first +1-carat gem-quality lab-created diamond, +10-carat varieties are now being produced in even better qualities, and in colors such as pink and blue. Gem-quality lab-created diamond production for use in jewelry now exceeds 1.5 million carats of polished annually.
News
Kimberley Process visits Russia with a review
The Kimberley Process (KP) delegation conducted a review visit to Russia on August 25-30 to check the system of mining, accounting, implementation and control of operations with rough diamonds, and to assess their compliance with the minimum...
31 august 2018
Merlin recovers two large ‘high-quality’ white diamonds
Merlin Diamonds said it recovered two high-quality white diamonds – 18.4-carats and 9.5-carats –from its Merlin diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory.
31 august 2018
Diamcor resumes rough diamonds tender
Diamcor Mining said it recovered 2,618.79 carats of rough diamonds over a period of three weeks following the initial screening modifications made to the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia facilities, in South Africa.
31 august 2018
Signet is encouraged by its second fiscal quarter results
Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, has announced its results for the second quarter fiscal 2019. Signet's total sales were $1.42 billion, a 1.5% increase in the three months ended August 4, 2018.
31 august 2018
Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence
Vast Resources has raised about £864,000 from a placement to fund its prospects in Zimbabwe’s Marange and Romania.
30 august 2018