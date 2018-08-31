Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market Forecasted to Grow to $15B by 2035

Kimberley Process visits Russia with a review The Kimberley Process (KP) delegation conducted a review visit to Russia on August 25-30 to check the system of mining, accounting, implementation and control of operations with rough diamonds, and to assess their compliance with the minimum...

Merlin recovers two large ‘high-quality’ white diamonds Merlin Diamonds said it recovered two high-quality white diamonds – 18.4-carats and 9.5-carats –from its Merlin diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Diamcor resumes rough diamonds tender Diamcor Mining said it recovered 2,618.79 carats of rough diamonds over a period of three weeks following the initial screening modifications made to the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia facilities, in South Africa.

Signet is encouraged by its second fiscal quarter results Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, has announced its results for the second quarter fiscal 2019. Signet's total sales were $1.42 billion, a 1.5% increase in the three months ended August 4, 2018.