Five Features Steering De Beers' Future

ALROSA to auction large rough diamonds in Vladivostok ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, will auction special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Vladivostok in the period from August 27 to September 12, 2018.

India’s polished diamond exports up 12% in July India’s polished diamond exports rose by 11.67% during the month of July 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

BlueRock boosts output with refurbished cone crusher BlueRock Diamonds said the crushing circuit at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, is now processing at or above the company's target production level.

De Beers’ Forevermark supports Tusk Rhino Trail Forevermark, the diamond brand of De Beers, said it is supporting the Tusk Rhino Trail, a central London wide art installation run by UK registered charity, Tusk, which seeks to raise awareness of the critical threat facing the black and white rhino...