Five Features Steering De Beers' Future

News
ALROSA to auction large rough diamonds in Vladivostok
ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, will auction special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Vladivostok in the period from August 27 to September 12, 2018.
24 august 2018
India’s polished diamond exports up 12% in July
India’s polished diamond exports rose by 11.67% during the month of July 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
24 august 2018
BlueRock boosts output with refurbished cone crusher
BlueRock Diamonds said the crushing circuit at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, is now processing at or above the company's target production level.
24 august 2018
De Beers’ Forevermark supports Tusk Rhino Trail
Forevermark, the diamond brand of De Beers, said it is supporting the Tusk Rhino Trail, a central London wide art installation run by UK registered charity, Tusk, which seeks to raise awareness of the critical threat facing the black and white rhino...
24 august 2018
De Beers’ Tracr appoints Jim Duffy as general manager
Tracr, an end-to-end diamond industry blockchain being developed by De Beers together with industry stakeholders, has appointed Jim Duffy as general manager.
23 august 2018