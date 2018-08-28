You can buy not just e-gold but also e-diamonds

(livemint.com) - The lure of buying diamonds might be in their glitter, but you can even buy diamonds in the electronic form, through the Indian Commodities Exchange (ICEX) Ltd as derivative contracts. ICEX is a Sebi-registered commodities exchange that offers diamond futures contracts for 30 cent, 50 cent and 1 carat diamonds.
De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report
De Beers and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in South Africa recently launched a capacity-building programme, which seeks to assist 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the Blouberg and Musina...
Yesterday
WFDB debates way forward for industry leaders at the Asian Summit
The current role of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and how it can move forward was among the discussions at its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting held in Vladivostok, says a press note from the Federation.
Yesterday
Visitors to second Bharat Diamond Week to benefit from pre-diwali prices: BDB
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai said visitors to the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (October 8-10) will benefit from competitive pre-Diwali prices.
Yesterday
Tiffany & Co’s revenue rise by 12% in Q2
Tiffany & Co, a renowned American jewellery retailer, has announced a 12% rise in revenue to $1.1 bn in Q2 2018. Net earnings of the company went up by 26% to $145 mn in Q2 from $115 mn a year earlier.
Yesterday
GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.
28 august 2018