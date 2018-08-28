You can buy not just e-gold but also e-diamonds

De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report De Beers and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in South Africa recently launched a capacity-building programme, which seeks to assist 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the Blouberg and Musina...

WFDB debates way forward for industry leaders at the Asian Summit The current role of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and how it can move forward was among the discussions at its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting held in Vladivostok, says a press note from the Federation.

Visitors to second Bharat Diamond Week to benefit from pre-diwali prices: BDB The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai said visitors to the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (October 8-10) will benefit from competitive pre-Diwali prices.

Tiffany & Co’s revenue rise by 12% in Q2 Tiffany & Co, a renowned American jewellery retailer, has announced a 12% rise in revenue to $1.1 bn in Q2 2018. Net earnings of the company went up by 26% to $145 mn in Q2 from $115 mn a year earlier.