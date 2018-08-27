JVC Provides Pointers To Most Significant Changes In FTC Guides

News
GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.
Yesterday
Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market to Grow to $15B by 2035 – Zimnisky
At an estimated $1.9 billion dollars today, the lab-grown diamond jewelry market is forecasted to grow at 22% annually to $5.2 billion by 2023 and to $14.9 billion by 2035. Lab-created diamond market is believed to take market share from both the...
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling
Lucapa Diamond said it recovered 1,100 diamonds, including 18 macro-diamonds and 1,082 micro-diamonds, from drilling at its 80 percent-owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.
Yesterday
Tango sells 76 diamonds for $200k
Tango Mining recently produced and sold 140 carats or 76 diamonds from its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa for $198, 940 or at an average price of $1,421 per carat.
Yesterday
ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results
ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announced an increase in its EBITDA by 10% y-o-y in Q2 2018 and by 22% in 6M 2018.
27 august 2018