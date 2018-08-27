News

GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.

Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market to Grow to $15B by 2035 – Zimnisky

At an estimated $1.9 billion dollars today, the lab-grown diamond jewelry market is forecasted to grow at 22% annually to $5.2 billion by 2023 and to $14.9 billion by 2035. Lab-created diamond market is believed to take market share from both the...

Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling

Lucapa Diamond said it recovered 1,100 diamonds, including 18 macro-diamonds and 1,082 micro-diamonds, from drilling at its 80 percent-owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.

Tango sells 76 diamonds for $200k

Tango Mining recently produced and sold 140 carats or 76 diamonds from its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa for $198, 940 or at an average price of $1,421 per carat.

ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announced an increase in its EBITDA by 10% y-o-y in Q2 2018 and by 22% in 6M 2018.

JVC Provides Pointers To Most Significant Changes In FTC Guides

Expert reports
(IDEX Online) – The Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) has provided pointers to members of the industry on the most significant changes to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) final revision to its Jewelry Guides and will hold webinars for the trade. "JVC exists to translate legal compliance issues for the trade, there are currently a lot of misconceptions circulating and we want you to have accurate information. With the release of the new Jewelry Guides, JVC will educate every level of the jewelry supply chain on how these changes actually affect their business. Please join us in one of the upcoming webinars to fully understand these important changes."

