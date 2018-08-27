JVC Provides Pointers To Most Significant Changes In FTC Guides

GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.

Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market to Grow to $15B by 2035 – Zimnisky At an estimated $1.9 billion dollars today, the lab-grown diamond jewelry market is forecasted to grow at 22% annually to $5.2 billion by 2023 and to $14.9 billion by 2035. Lab-created diamond market is believed to take market share from both the...

Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling Lucapa Diamond said it recovered 1,100 diamonds, including 18 macro-diamonds and 1,082 micro-diamonds, from drilling at its 80 percent-owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.

Tango sells 76 diamonds for $200k Tango Mining recently produced and sold 140 carats or 76 diamonds from its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa for $198, 940 or at an average price of $1,421 per carat.