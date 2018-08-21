Former Alrosa President Is Founder of Lab-Grown Venture

News
Debswana procurement system goes digital
Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.
Yesterday
TAGS sells $20mn rough diamonds at tender in Dubai
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) sold $20.9 mn worth of rough diamonds during a tender it held in Dubai this month.
Yesterday
Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley
Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.
Yesterday
GIA receives a fake emerald made of glass
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received for grading a 3.35-carat beryl – the gem mineral of emerald – glued with five glass plates to imitate an emerald, according to Rapaport.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto celebrates opening of new diamond pipe at Diavik
Rio Tinto celebrated on Aug 20, the opening of a fourth diamond pipe, known as A21, at the remote subarctic Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.
