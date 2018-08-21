News

Debswana procurement system goes digital

Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.

Yesterday

TAGS sells $20mn rough diamonds at tender in Dubai

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) sold $20.9 mn worth of rough diamonds during a tender it held in Dubai this month.

Yesterday

Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.

Yesterday

GIA receives a fake emerald made of glass

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received for grading a 3.35-carat beryl – the gem mineral of emerald – glued with five glass plates to imitate an emerald, according to Rapaport.

Yesterday

Rio Tinto celebrates opening of new diamond pipe at Diavik

Rio Tinto celebrated on Aug 20, the opening of a fourth diamond pipe, known as A21, at the remote subarctic Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.

21 august 2018

Former Alrosa President Is Founder of Lab-Grown Venture

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Andrey Zharkov, the former president of Russian diamond miner Alrosa, has made the move to lab-grown diamonds. Last year, Zharkov (pictured) started a lab-grown venture, called Ultra C, that will be based in Switzerland with subsidiaries in the United States, Russia, and Singapore. The company will sell loose diamonds, but it also hopes to start a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, Zharkov tells JCK.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished