Former Alrosa President Is Founder of Lab-Grown Venture

Debswana procurement system goes digital Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.



TAGS sells $20mn rough diamonds at tender in Dubai Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) sold $20.9 mn worth of rough diamonds during a tender it held in Dubai this month.

Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.

GIA receives a fake emerald made of glass The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received for grading a 3.35-carat beryl – the gem mineral of emerald – glued with five glass plates to imitate an emerald, according to Rapaport.