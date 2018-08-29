Mercury Polished Diamond Prices: Prices Soften in July

Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence Vast Resources has raised about £864,000 from a placement to fund its prospects in Zimbabwe’s Marange and Romania.

SA diamonds to go under the hammer in Antwerp Koin International is planning to sell more than 66,000 carats of rough from the Kimberley Ekapa mining operations in South Africa, according to Rapaport.

CJA appoints Marco Miserendino a new board chair The Canadian Jewellers Association (CJA) has appointed Marco Miserendino to hold a post of a chairperson of its board of directors, according to Rapaport.

Sarine Profile service center opens in Japan Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems, has announced the opening of a new service center...