News

Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence

Vast Resources has raised about £864,000 from a placement to fund its prospects in Zimbabwe’s Marange and Romania.

Yesterday

SA diamonds to go under the hammer in Antwerp

Koin International is planning to sell more than 66,000 carats of rough from the Kimberley Ekapa mining operations in South Africa, according to Rapaport.

Yesterday

CJA appoints Marco Miserendino a new board chair

The Canadian Jewellers Association (CJA) has appointed Marco Miserendino to hold a post of a chairperson of its board of directors, according to Rapaport.

Yesterday

Sarine Profile service center opens in Japan

Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems, has announced the opening of a new service center...

Yesterday

De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report

De Beers and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in South Africa recently launched a capacity-building programme, which seeks to assist 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the Blouberg and Musina...

29 august 2018

Mercury Polished Diamond Prices: Prices Soften in July

Today
Expert reports

(ehudlaniado.com) - The summer months are here and with them polished diamond activity has slowed down. Demand from the retail and jewelry manufacturing sectors is down, and wholesale trading has decreased, leading in turn to a decline in wholesale polished diamond prices. The Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™) averaged 113.81 in July 2018, which is a 0.3% decline compared to June.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished