Mercury Polished Diamond Prices: Prices Soften in July

(ehudlaniado.com) - The summer months are here and with them polished diamond activity has slowed down. Demand from the retail and jewelry manufacturing sectors is down, and wholesale trading has decreased, leading in turn to a decline in wholesale polished diamond prices. The Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™) averaged 113.81 in July 2018, which is a 0.3% decline compared to June.
News
Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence
Vast Resources has raised about £864,000 from a placement to fund its prospects in Zimbabwe’s Marange and Romania.
Yesterday
SA diamonds to go under the hammer in Antwerp
Koin International is planning to sell more than 66,000 carats of rough from the Kimberley Ekapa mining operations in South Africa, according to Rapaport.
Yesterday
CJA appoints Marco Miserendino a new board chair
The Canadian Jewellers Association (CJA) has appointed Marco Miserendino to hold a post of a chairperson of its board of directors, according to Rapaport.
Yesterday
Sarine Profile service center opens in Japan
Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems, has announced the opening of a new service center...
Yesterday
De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report
De Beers and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in South Africa recently launched a capacity-building programme, which seeks to assist 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the Blouberg and Musina...
29 august 2018