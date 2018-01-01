News

TAGS sells $20mn rough diamonds at tender in Dubai

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) sold $20.9 mn worth of rough diamonds during a tender it held in Dubai this month.

Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto celebrates opening of new diamond pipe at Diavik

Rio Tinto celebrated on Aug 20, the opening of a fourth diamond pipe, known as A21, at the remote subarctic Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.

XI IJA Conference to gather the leaders of jewellery sector in Moscow

XI International Jewellery Academy Conference (IJA), the biggest business event for the heads of jewellery companies, will be held on September 24 in Moscow at the "Kosmos" Concert Hall.

Lucara subsidiary collaborates with diamond technology developer

Lucara Diamond said its subsidiary Clara Diamond Solutions has inked a collaboration agreement with Sarine Technologies, a diamond industry technology developer.

Political Rivalry Leads To US Dollar Reserve Currency Replacement Idea Being Raised Again

Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - It's an idea that has been raised from time to time in the past. The last time that I recall it was suggested was following the 2008 financial crisis. The idea is to use other currencies instead of the US dollar for the purchase/sale of diamonds – as well as a wide range of internationally traded commodities. Russia's ALROSA, the world's leading rough diamond miner by volume, announced that it has tested a payment mechanism with foreign clients using the Russian currency, the ruble.

