Lightbox May Be More Disruptive Than You Think

News
De Beers’ Tracr appoints Jim Duffy as general manager
Tracr, an end-to-end diamond industry blockchain being developed by De Beers together with industry stakeholders, has appointed Jim Duffy as general manager.
Yesterday
Vast inks JV to access Marange diamond fields
Vast Resources has inked an agreement with Red Mercury, a community trust, for an exclusive access to a diamond concession area in the Marange diamond fields, east of Zimbabwe.
Yesterday
World Federation of Diamond Bourses will hold Asian Summit in Vladivostok
On August 26-27, 2018 Vladivostok will be the venue for the next summit of Asia-based diamond bourses being members of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB). Such meetings of the Asian diamond bourses’ presidents are held annually since...
Yesterday
“Navigator of Jewellery Market” to hold the Day of Jewellery Marketing in Moscow
The magazine “Navigator of Jewellery Market” is organizing the Day of Jewellery Marketing, a training session with participation of leading experts and marketers of jewellery sector, which will be held in Moscow on September 24 at the “Kalibr” business...
Yesterday
Debswana procurement system goes digital
Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.
22 august 2018