De Beers’ Tracr appoints Jim Duffy as general manager

Tracr, an end-to-end diamond industry blockchain being developed by De Beers together with industry stakeholders, has appointed Jim Duffy as general manager.

Vast inks JV to access Marange diamond fields

Vast Resources has inked an agreement with Red Mercury, a community trust, for an exclusive access to a diamond concession area in the Marange diamond fields, east of Zimbabwe.

World Federation of Diamond Bourses will hold Asian Summit in Vladivostok

On August 26-27, 2018 Vladivostok will be the venue for the next summit of Asia-based diamond bourses being members of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB). Such meetings of the Asian diamond bourses’ presidents are held annually since...

“Navigator of Jewellery Market” to hold the Day of Jewellery Marketing in Moscow

The magazine “Navigator of Jewellery Market” is organizing the Day of Jewellery Marketing, a training session with participation of leading experts and marketers of jewellery sector, which will be held in Moscow on September 24 at the “Kalibr” business...

Debswana procurement system goes digital

Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.

Lightbox May Be More Disruptive Than You Think

(jckonline.com) - Lately, when thinking about Lightbox, De Beers’ new line of lab-grown diamonds, I keep going back to Clayton Christensen’s theory of disruption, which I mentioned in my first post  on the subject. Initially, Clay said, when confronted with cheaper “disruptive” products, established companies scoff at them, arguing they are lower quality than what they offer. That, of course, is how the natural industry has largely talked about lab-growns: They’re not real or rare or worthy of emotional occasions. Yet, it also comports with how lab-grown companies have been talking about Lightbox.

