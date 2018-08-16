News

BlueRock secures loan to settle £230k claim made by ex-CEO

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has entered into a loan with chairperson Paul Beck and chief executive Adam Waugh.

GJEPC to accept any role and shoulder any responsibility that the government gives it - Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC

Addressing the Press on the concluding day of IIJS 2018, Chairman Pramod Agrawal and Vice Chairman Colin Shah revealed that The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has begun multiple initiatives and is interacting with various industry...

Vladivostok to host WFDB Asian Summit-Executive Committee Meeting

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting, which will take place in Vladivostok, Russia, is set to be well attended, and will feature a wide range of representatives. The Moscow...

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce to support 62nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Thailand's Ministry of Commerce will be supporting the 62nd edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) under the theme of Heritage & Craftsmanship.

Gemfields’ Kagem mine accused of tax evasion

Gemfields said the Zambian Revenue Authority (ZRA) is investigating its 75 percent-owned Kagem emerald mine for alleged tax evasion.

Russian miners eye rouble payments to limit the impact of US sanctions

(businesslive.co.za) - Two of Russia’s biggest mining companies are investigating payment schemes based on the rouble, amid calls from Moscow to reduce the role of the dollar in Russian trade and so limit the impact of US sanctions. Russia favours trade with all countries in their national currencies, rather than the dollar, but the idea needed detailed work before being implemented, the Kremlin said. Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s top palladium producer, said on Wednesday it was discussing the possibility of settling payments in roubles with foreign customers that had signalled their readiness for such an arrangement. Russian miner Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, also said on Wednesday it was testing a mechanism to settle payments in Russia’s currency.

