Login
Registration

News

Japan gets its second Royal Asscher stand alone store in Fukuoka

Royal Asscher has opened a new flagship boutique in Fukuoka Tenjin, the leading downtown shopping district in the Kyushu region.

17 august 2018

Advertising of lab grown diamond threatens artisanal miners - DDI

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) believes that the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) revised Jewelry Guides, which allows to advertise lab grown stones as diamonds, may have an undesirable impact on artisanal miners.

17 august 2018

JA hires two consultants to enhance marketing

Jewelers of America (JA) has hired two consultants to enhance two of its priority lines – trade membership and consumer marketing, according to Rapaport.

17 august 2018

GIA received a large parcel of synthetic stones containing only one natural diamond

The Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) wrote in its recent lab note that it had received a melee parcel of about 1,000 undisclosed synthetic stones with only one natural diamond, says Rapaport.

17 august 2018

ALROSA will hold an auction for the sale of large diamonds in Israel

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, will hold an auction for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) in Israel in the period from August 19 to September 6, 2018.

16 august 2018

Diamond Resources Might Not Be Forever

Today
Expert reports
(Rapaport) - While it’s true that value comes from rarity, no natural resource lasts forever, and the rare is becoming even rarer. Diamond production is set to peak in 2019, after which it will begin a steady decline. De Beers estimates global output will fall by 1% to 2% a year until 2030, while some analysts predict as much as a 5% annual drop. Regions that have heavily dominated the trade over the last five decades are now reaching the end of the line, and new exploration projects may not be able to compensate fully for their loss.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished