Diamond Resources Might Not Be Forever

News
Japan gets its second Royal Asscher stand alone store in Fukuoka
Royal Asscher has opened a new flagship boutique in Fukuoka Tenjin, the leading downtown shopping district in the Kyushu region.
17 august 2018
Advertising of lab grown diamond threatens artisanal miners - DDI
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) believes that the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) revised Jewelry Guides, which allows to advertise lab grown stones as diamonds, may have an undesirable impact on artisanal miners.
17 august 2018
JA hires two consultants to enhance marketing
Jewelers of America (JA) has hired two consultants to enhance two of its priority lines – trade membership and consumer marketing, according to Rapaport.
17 august 2018
GIA received a large parcel of synthetic stones containing only one natural diamond
The Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) wrote in its recent lab note that it had received a melee parcel of about 1,000 undisclosed synthetic stones with only one natural diamond, says Rapaport.
17 august 2018
ALROSA will hold an auction for the sale of large diamonds in Israel
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, will hold an auction for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) in Israel in the period from August 19 to September 6, 2018.
16 august 2018