Diamond Resources Might Not Be Forever

Japan gets its second Royal Asscher stand alone store in Fukuoka Royal Asscher has opened a new flagship boutique in Fukuoka Tenjin, the leading downtown shopping district in the Kyushu region.

Advertising of lab grown diamond threatens artisanal miners - DDI The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) believes that the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) revised Jewelry Guides, which allows to advertise lab grown stones as diamonds, may have an undesirable impact on artisanal miners.

JA hires two consultants to enhance marketing Jewelers of America (JA) has hired two consultants to enhance two of its priority lines – trade membership and consumer marketing, according to Rapaport.

GIA received a large parcel of synthetic stones containing only one natural diamond The Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) wrote in its recent lab note that it had received a melee parcel of about 1,000 undisclosed synthetic stones with only one natural diamond, says Rapaport.