GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.

ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announced an increase in its EBITDA by 10% y-o-y in Q2 2018 and by 22% in 6M 2018.

WA Government to reopen Ellendale diamond mine

The Western Australian Government is seeking expressions of interest to reopen and operate the Ellendale diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Lucapa requests ASX trading halt

Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola, Australia and Lesotho, has requested a trading halt of its securities on ASX pending an announcement.

Botswana Diamonds elated as partner gets access to Marange

Botswana Diamonds said it is pleased that Vast Resource, a company it signed a memorandum of understanding with to develop diamond resources in Zimbabwe, was recently awarded exclusive access to a diamond concession area in Marange.

Small diamonds are up for grabs again

Expert reports
(indiatimes.com) - After nearly a decade, the prices of small diamonds (up to three cents in size and below) prices have crashed by around 25% in one year, bringing them to the levels of nearly Rs30,000 to Rs35,OOO per carat These levels were that were last seen during global economic downturn in 2008. Major reason for the downfall in the prices, according to industry sources, is slump in the United States and China markets for small diamonds. While for buyers it may be a steal, this is certainly not a good news for Surat. Most of the small diamonds are cut and polished in Surat and Amreli.

