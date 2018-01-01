Small diamonds are up for grabs again

GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.

ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announced an increase in its EBITDA by 10% y-o-y in Q2 2018 and by 22% in 6M 2018.

WA Government to reopen Ellendale diamond mine The Western Australian Government is seeking expressions of interest to reopen and operate the Ellendale diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Lucapa requests ASX trading halt Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola, Australia and Lesotho, has requested a trading halt of its securities on ASX pending an announcement.