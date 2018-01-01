Small diamonds are up for grabs again

News
GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced that it will hold the second edition of the India Diamond Week in Mumbai from October 23-25, 2018.
Today
ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results
ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announced an increase in its EBITDA by 10% y-o-y in Q2 2018 and by 22% in 6M 2018.
Yesterday
WA Government to reopen Ellendale diamond mine
The Western Australian Government is seeking expressions of interest to reopen and operate the Ellendale diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
Yesterday
Lucapa requests ASX trading halt
Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola, Australia and Lesotho, has requested a trading halt of its securities on ASX pending an announcement.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds elated as partner gets access to Marange
Botswana Diamonds said it is pleased that Vast Resource, a company it signed a memorandum of understanding with to develop diamond resources in Zimbabwe, was recently awarded exclusive access to a diamond concession area in Marange.
Yesterday