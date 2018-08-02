Scientists Solve Mystery Of How Rare Blue Diamonds Are Formed

(techtimes.com) - A team of scientists analyzes 46 blue diamonds to trace how deep in the earth do they come from and how exactly do they get their precious color. Blue diamonds or type IIb diamonds are particularly rare. The scientists said barely one-hundredth of 1 percent of all diamonds in the world makes it to the cut of being classified as type IIb diamonds.
News
ALROSA will hold an auction for the sale of large diamonds in Israel
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, will hold an auction for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) in Israel in the period from August 19 to September 6, 2018.
Today
Registration opens for 2018 World Diamond Congress in Mumbai
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that registration has opened for the 2018 World Diamond Congress. The biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place...
Today
Botswana's Okavango H1 diamond sales drop 16pct to $260 mln – report
Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) recorded a 16 percent drop in sales in the first half of 2018 to $260 million, according to Reuters.
Today
Mountain Province registers lower price per carat at 6th diamond sale
Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $22.2 million (C$28.9 million) from 334, 751 carats sold at its recently concluded sixth diamond sale of the year.
Today
IIJS 2018: A glorious show concludes with promise of healthy lifeline to G&J trade
The 35th edition of the India International Jewellery Show IIJS organised by GJEPC concluded in Mumbai yesterday with a note of positivity and cheer for the entire trade. IIJS, a premium annual event received all-around support with over 40,000 visitors...
Yesterday