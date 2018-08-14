The Iceberg of Diamonds and Climate Change

News
IIJS 2018: A glorious show concludes with promise of healthy lifeline to G&J trade
The 35th edition of the India International Jewellery Show IIJS organised by GJEPC concluded in Mumbai yesterday with a note of positivity and cheer for the entire trade. IIJS, a premium annual event received all-around support with over 40,000 visitors...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds makes history with recovery of 12th +100 ct stone since Jan
Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The company said this was the twelfth diamond of over 100 carats recovered from the mine in 2018 and a record in terms of the number of...
Yesterday
Stornoway Diamond Q2 core earnings slide to C$6.4 mln
Stornoway Diamonds’ adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was C$6.4 million, representing a 13.1 percent drop of adjusted revenues compared with $16.8 million, a year earlier, representing 39.5 percent...
Yesterday
Tiffany & Co. to close its flagship store for renovation
Tiffany & Co. announced the decision to close its 10-floor New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue for renovation, according to Bloomberg.
Yesterday
GJEPC’s ‘Jewelers for Hope’ spreads cheer for less privileged
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organised the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ Gala Charity Dinner on 9th August 2018. The Jewellers for Hope is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GJEPC which has donated a total...
14 august 2018