IIJS 2018: A glorious show concludes with promise of healthy lifeline to G&J trade

The 35th edition of the India International Jewellery Show IIJS organised by GJEPC concluded in Mumbai yesterday with a note of positivity and cheer for the entire trade. IIJS, a premium annual event received all-around support with over 40,000 visitors...

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds makes history with recovery of 12th +100 ct stone since Jan

Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The company said this was the twelfth diamond of over 100 carats recovered from the mine in 2018 and a record in terms of the number of...

Yesterday

Stornoway Diamond Q2 core earnings slide to C$6.4 mln

Stornoway Diamonds’ adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was C$6.4 million, representing a 13.1 percent drop of adjusted revenues compared with $16.8 million, a year earlier, representing 39.5 percent...

Yesterday

Tiffany & Co. to close its flagship store for renovation

Tiffany & Co. announced the decision to close its 10-floor New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue for renovation, according to Bloomberg.

Yesterday

GJEPC’s ‘Jewelers for Hope’ spreads cheer for less privileged

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organised the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ Gala Charity Dinner on 9th August 2018. The Jewellers for Hope is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GJEPC which has donated a total...

14 august 2018

The Iceberg of Diamonds and Climate Change

Today
Expert reports
(yams.news) - One of my favorite quotes is by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said that “Change is the only constant in life.” Wikipedia states that “Heraclitus was famous for his insistence on ever-present change as being the fundamental essence of the universe…” Some 2500 years later, this philosopher’s pearls of wisdom are still fresh and applicable, also to the diamond, gem and jewellery industry and trade in which many of my blog’s readers make, or try to make, a living in.

