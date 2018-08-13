Hong Kong Retailers See Flourishing Sales, But US-China Trade War Likely to Have Impact

Today

(idexonline.com) - Retailers in Hong Kong, the critical pathway to the vital diamond and jewelry market in mainland China, have been seeing excellent figures since the start of this year after a year or more where store sales dropped alarmingly. The retail industry has enjoyed double-digit growth in the first half of this year, according to recently released government figures, and stores believe the second half of the year will also be a success. There are, however, two possible flies in the ointment: the continuously escalating US-China trade war and a weakening yuan which could cause mainland China shoppers to scale back their purchases.



