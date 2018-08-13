Login
GJEPC’s ‘Jewelers for Hope’ spreads cheer for less privileged

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organised the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ Gala Charity Dinner on 9th August 2018. The Jewellers for Hope is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GJEPC which has donated a total...

Yesterday

Angola’s Catoca appoints new CEO, promises to boost output

Angolan mining company Sociedade Mineira da Catoca has appointed Benedito Paulo Manuel as its new chief executive. He took over from Sergei Amelin, a Russian, who served in the position for three years, according to Macauhub.

Yesterday

Troubled Rockwell Diamonds still in talks with potential buyer

Rockwell Diamonds said it is going ahead with plans to dispose of its investment in its Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA.

Yesterday

Ukraine to develop diamond industry

More than 70 years ago a number of diamond deposits were found in Ukraine. Diamond exploration programs were carried out in the 50s but the government took no further action, says slovoved.com.

Yesterday

GJEPC signs MoU with Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange; launches a new campaign positioning industry as ‘A Valuable Asset to India’

On the sidelines of IIJS 2018 in Mumbai, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) signed an MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange and will also open an office in China to promote trade between the world's largest bullion...

13 august 2018

Hong Kong Retailers See Flourishing Sales, But US-China Trade War Likely to Have Impact

Today
Expert reports

(idexonline.com) - Retailers in Hong Kong, the critical pathway to the vital diamond and jewelry market in mainland China, have been seeing excellent figures since the start of this year after a year or more where store sales dropped alarmingly. The retail industry has enjoyed double-digit growth in the first half of this year, according to recently released government figures, and stores believe the second half of the year will also be a success. There are, however, two possible flies in the ointment: the continuously escalating US-China trade war and a weakening yuan which could cause mainland China shoppers to scale back their purchases.


