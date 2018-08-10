Login
GJEPC signs MoU with Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange; launches a new campaign positioning industry as ‘A Valuable Asset to India’

On the sidelines of IIJS 2018 in Mumbai, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) signed an MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange and will also open an office in China to promote trade between the world's largest bullion...

Yesterday

Position of Russia’s Jewelers Guild on lab-made diamonds fully coincides with that of CIBJO, GIA and the Ministry of Finance of Russia

In July 2018, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expanded the definition of "diamond" and now a lab-made polished diamond turned to be a “diamond” as well.

Yesterday

Lucara Diamond’s Q2 core earnings drop 36 pct to $36 mln

Lucara Diamond’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 35.7 percent to $36.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $51.8 million, a year earlier, according to the company’s latest financial...

Yesterday

Russian emerald took the top prize at 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards

American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) announced The Best of the Show winner of 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards. The award went to Joseph Ambalu, of New York-based Amba Gem Corp., for his platinum and 18k yellow gold ring featuring a 7.16 ct. untreated...

Yesterday

IIJS 2018 kicks off in Mumbai with a positive note; ‘Prelude’ showcases the industry’s best creations

The 35th India International Jewellery Show Premiere (IIJS) at Mumbai was inaugurated on 9th August 2018 by Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President, CIBJO - The World Jewellery Confederation in the presence of GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal, Vice Chairman...

10 august 2018

The Great Roller Coaster Ride of Diamond Prices

Today
Expert reports

(ehudlaniado.com) - That prices of materials fluctuate is no surprise to anyone or news, for that matter. Every material, especially a commodity, is affected by market forces of many types and sources, which jointly impact prices. Diamonds are no exception; they are affected by the same and similar forces.

