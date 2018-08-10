The Great Roller Coaster Ride of Diamond Prices

GJEPC signs MoU with Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange; launches a new campaign positioning industry as ‘A Valuable Asset to India’ On the sidelines of IIJS 2018 in Mumbai, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) signed an MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange and will also open an office in China to promote trade between the world's largest bullion...

Position of Russia’s Jewelers Guild on lab-made diamonds fully coincides with that of CIBJO, GIA and the Ministry of Finance of Russia In July 2018, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expanded the definition of "diamond" and now a lab-made polished diamond turned to be a “diamond” as well.

Lucara Diamond’s Q2 core earnings drop 36 pct to $36 mln Lucara Diamond’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) eased 35.7 percent to $36.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $51.8 million, a year earlier, according to the company’s latest financial...

Russian emerald took the top prize at 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) announced The Best of the Show winner of 2018 AGTA Spectrum Awards. The award went to Joseph Ambalu, of New York-based Amba Gem Corp., for his platinum and 18k yellow gold ring featuring a 7.16 ct. untreated...