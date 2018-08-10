Replenishing Economic Diamond Resources, A Daunting Task for Miners

Today

(paulzimnisky.com) - Given that most of the high-economic diamond deposits in the world have already been put into production, diluted via expansion, or depleted, going forward the economics of diamond mines will inevitably gravitate towards higher-cost, lower-value operations. Miners are left with a fairly limited decision to replenish their declining resource bases by either discovering or buying greenfield1 projects or expanding their existing legacy mines, thereby elongating the life of mine but typically at lower-quality economics.