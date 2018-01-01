July 2018 Market Report: A Summer Slowdown

ALROSA holds the first in many years polished diamond tender in New York DIAMONDS ALROSA, the cutting and polishing division of ALROSA, held a tender for the sale of polished diamonds in the USA this July. This is the first tender for polished diamonds after the reopening of ALROSA’s office in New York. In total, 111 stones...

Ex-CEO takes BlueRock Diamonds to court BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, said its former chief executive Riaan Visser, has taken the company to court.

China threatens to impose new tariffs on America’s gem and jewellery imports In the context of the so called “tariff battle” between the USA and China, Beijing threatens to impose duties of 25% on the US imports of gems and jewellery, including watches, says South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Carats.io and IDEX sign MoU to create an effective synergy Fintech startup Carats.io and online diamond-trading platform IDEX - International Diamond Exchange, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), says a press note from both the organizations.