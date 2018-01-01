July 2018 Market Report: A Summer Slowdown

(ehudlaniado.com) - As diamond centers across the globe enter the summer slowdown, the market was characterized by limited activity and steady-to-declining demand. De Beers and ALROSA released their half year figures showing rising rough diamond prices and changes in production.
ALROSA holds the first in many years polished diamond tender in New York
DIAMONDS ALROSA, the cutting and polishing division of ALROSA, held a tender for the sale of polished diamonds in the USA this July. This is the first tender for polished diamonds after the reopening of ALROSA’s office in New York. In total, 111 stones...
Today
Ex-CEO takes BlueRock Diamonds to court
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, said its former chief executive Riaan Visser, has taken the company to court.
Today
China threatens to impose new tariffs on America’s gem and jewellery imports
In the context of the so called “tariff battle” between the USA and China, Beijing threatens to impose duties of 25% on the US imports of gems and jewellery, including watches, says South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Today
Carats.io and IDEX sign MoU to create an effective synergy
Fintech startup Carats.io and online diamond-trading platform IDEX - International Diamond Exchange, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), says a press note from both the organizations.
Today
The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia is concerned about ALROSA’s decision to buy the “Kristall” factory
The shareholders of the jewellery sector expressed their concern about the upcoming merger of the diamond mining company ALROSA and the diamond cutting factory “Kristall”. The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia believes that the acquisition of...
Yesterday