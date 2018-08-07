Login
The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia is concerned about ALROSA’s decision to buy the “Kristall” factory

The shareholders of the jewellery sector expressed their concern about the upcoming merger of the diamond mining company ALROSA and the diamond cutting factory “Kristall”.  The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia believes that the acquisition of...

Angola courts De Beers

De Beers, which has a residual presence in Angola since 2014, has been invited contribute to the country's diamond production.

World emerald symposium set for Colombia in October

The World Emerald Symposium will take place in Bogotá, Colombia in October this year, according to organisers of the event.

GIA to provide $2 mn in scholarships to its students

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will support the students who took up the institute’s gemology and jewelry manufacturing-arts courses, distance-education programs and lab classes by providing them with $2 mn scholarships, according...

ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M’18 interim dividends...

Diamond Groups Upset About FTC Guides Changes

Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Traditional diamond organizations said they were disappointed at the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) overhaul of its Jewelry Guides—even as man-made diamond companies cheered. In its latest revision, announced last week, the FTC made a number of changes to its traditional guidance regarding both lab-grown diamonds and diamonds in general. It removed the word natural from the definition of a diamond; allowed new descriptors for lab-grown gems as long as they clearly describe the product as not mined; said that implying lab-grown stones are not real could be deceptive; deleted the word synthetic from its list of approved lab-grown descriptors; and okayed the previously forbidden word gemstone to describe man-made stones.

