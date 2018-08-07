Diamond Groups Upset About FTC Guides Changes

News
The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia is concerned about ALROSA’s decision to buy the “Kristall” factory
The shareholders of the jewellery sector expressed their concern about the upcoming merger of the diamond mining company ALROSA and the diamond cutting factory “Kristall”. The Guild of Jewellers of Yakutia believes that the acquisition of...
Yesterday
Angola courts De Beers
De Beers, which has a residual presence in Angola since 2014, has been invited contribute to the country's diamond production.
Yesterday
World emerald symposium set for Colombia in October
The World Emerald Symposium will take place in Bogotá, Colombia in October this year, according to organisers of the event.
Yesterday
GIA to provide $2 mn in scholarships to its students
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will support the students who took up the institute’s gemology and jewelry manufacturing-arts courses, distance-education programs and lab classes by providing them with $2 mn scholarships, according...
Yesterday
ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share
The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M’18 interim dividends...
07 august 2018