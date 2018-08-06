A Tale of Two Millennials: India and China

ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M’18 interim dividends...

Lithoquest begins 2018 drill programme at North Kimberley project Lithoquest Diamonds said it has commenced the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.

Fancy color diamond prices stable in Q2 2018 Fancy color diamond prices showed no significant change in the second quarter of 2018, says a press note from the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF).

Lucapa recovers more special, coloured diamonds from Mothae Lucapa Diamond said it has recovered more special diamonds, including a 28 carat stone from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.