ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M’18 interim dividends...

Yesterday

Lithoquest begins 2018 drill programme at North Kimberley project

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has commenced the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.

Yesterday

Fancy color diamond prices stable in Q2 2018

Fancy color diamond prices showed no significant change in the second quarter of 2018, says a press note from the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF).

Yesterday

Lucapa recovers more special, coloured diamonds from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond said it has recovered more special diamonds, including a 28 carat stone from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Botswana H1 rough diamond exports decline

Botswana’s rough diamond exports eased 2.5 percent to $1.67 billion in the first half of 2018, according to data released by the country’s central bank.

06 august 2018

A Tale of Two Millennials: India and China

Today
Expert reports
(jingdaily.com) - Today’s 1.8 billion millennial population, the 22 to 37-year-olds just reaching their peak spending bracket, makes up the world’s most powerful consumer group. They are the core business of most of the world’s companies; they dictate the design and marketing of most products and services worldwide. Millennials in China (415 million) and India (440 million) make up 47 percent of the world’s millennial population, and together, they’ll be the leading authors of our 21st-century narrative. However, despite their similarities, India and China’s millennials have evolved in markedly different ways, and there are key differences between the two markets. Chinese millennials, for instance, have larger average disposable incomes, but other distinctions also set them apart.

Comments

