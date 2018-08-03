Login
Registration

News

ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, has sold at a public auction the Dynasty diamond – a 51.38-carat round stone, the central diamond in the same-name collection. The total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about USD...

03 august 2018

Zim to commission new plant in Marange, eyes 3 mln cts of diamonds

The Zimbabwean government said it will soon commission a new plant for crushing and recovery of diamonds in Marange.

03 august 2018

Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops

The mining major Rio Tinto has posted overall positive results for the Group for its performance in the first half of 2018. So, the total returns to shareholders amounts to $ 7.2 bn: $ 3.2 bn from operations and $4.0 bn from asset disposals.

03 august 2018

Gem Diamonds registers record tender revenues in H1

Gem Diamonds, which has a 70 percent stake in the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, has registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2mln from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.

03 august 2018

Peregrine seeks security holders’ approval of De Beers deal

Peregrine Diamonds has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which paves way for the holding of a special meeting of its security holders to consider plans by De Beers to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81...

02 august 2018

Lab-Grown Line Won’t Hurt Low-End Goods, De Beers Says

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - De Beers doesn’t feel its new Lightbox lab-grown diamond line will hurt the market for the inexpensive diamonds commonly used in fashion jewelry, CEO Bruce Cleaver (pictured) tells JCK. “I have heard that talk, largely out of India,” Cleaver says. “My view is, a large percentage of small goods go into all sorts of products, like watches. I don’t really see a one carat blue or pink really competing with melee. I see it competing with moissanite and lower-value ruby and emerald. So I don’t think there is a cannibalization there.” Of course, Lightbox, which will sell its first jewelry pieces online in September, will offer whites as well, but Cleaver believes consumers will gravitate to the blues and pinks.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished