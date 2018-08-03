Lab-Grown Line Won’t Hurt Low-End Goods, De Beers Says

News
ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection
ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, has sold at a public auction the Dynasty diamond – a 51.38-carat round stone, the central diamond in the same-name collection. The total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about USD...
03 august 2018
Zim to commission new plant in Marange, eyes 3 mln cts of diamonds
The Zimbabwean government said it will soon commission a new plant for crushing and recovery of diamonds in Marange.
03 august 2018
Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops
The mining major Rio Tinto has posted overall positive results for the Group for its performance in the first half of 2018. So, the total returns to shareholders amounts to $ 7.2 bn: $ 3.2 bn from operations and $4.0 bn from asset disposals.
03 august 2018
Gem Diamonds registers record tender revenues in H1
Gem Diamonds, which has a 70 percent stake in the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, has registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2mln from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.
03 august 2018
Peregrine seeks security holders’ approval of De Beers deal
Peregrine Diamonds has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which paves way for the holding of a special meeting of its security holders to consider plans by De Beers to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81...
02 august 2018