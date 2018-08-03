Lab-Grown Line Won’t Hurt Low-End Goods, De Beers Says

ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, has sold at a public auction the Dynasty diamond – a 51.38-carat round stone, the central diamond in the same-name collection. The total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about USD...

Zim to commission new plant in Marange, eyes 3 mln cts of diamonds The Zimbabwean government said it will soon commission a new plant for crushing and recovery of diamonds in Marange.

Rio Tinto’s diamond net earnings up in H1 2018; revenue drops The mining major Rio Tinto has posted overall positive results for the Group for its performance in the first half of 2018. So, the total returns to shareholders amounts to $ 7.2 bn: $ 3.2 bn from operations and $4.0 bn from asset disposals.

Gem Diamonds registers record tender revenues in H1 Gem Diamonds, which has a 70 percent stake in the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, has registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2mln from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.