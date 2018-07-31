De Beers to run 30-day search in last gasp effort to save Voorspoed

New FTC Jewelry Guides fail to provide clarity required to avoid more consumer confusion - DPA Diamond Producers Association issued a statement on Tuesday saying the use of some terms mentioned in the FTC Jewelry Guides in regard to diamonds may open the door to yet more consumer confusion and deception and would require the agency to address...

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine De Beers said it will proceed with the responsible closure and rehabilitation of Voorspoed Mine in the Free State Province, in South Africa.

GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamonds and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that...

HK’s jewellery exports up 20% in H1 2018 Hong Kong exported 20.1 percent more jewellery products abroad during Jan-Jun 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.