News

New FTC Jewelry Guides fail to provide clarity required to avoid more consumer confusion - DPA

Diamond Producers Association issued a statement on Tuesday saying the use of some terms mentioned in the FTC Jewelry Guides in regard to diamonds may open the door to yet more consumer confusion and deception and would require the agency to address...

Yesterday

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine

De Beers said it will proceed with the responsible closure and rehabilitation of Voorspoed Mine in the Free State Province, in South Africa.

Yesterday

GIT urges consumers to buy certified diamonds from renowned labs

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has urged consumers to purchase diamonds and diamond jewelry only with certification from leading laboratories. This advice comes after  CIBJO revealed at its 2017 annual congress that...

Yesterday

HK’s jewellery exports up 20% in H1 2018

Hong Kong exported 20.1 percent more jewellery products abroad during Jan-Jun 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Yesterday

S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, outlook is stable

ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, reports raising of its long-term credit rating by S&P Global Ratings international rating agency to BBВ-, the outlook is stable.

31 july 2018

De Beers to run 30-day search in last gasp effort to save Voorspoed

Today
Expert reports
(miningmx.com) - De Beers has abandoned its formal process of finding a buyer for Voorspoed, the Free State province mine the diamond group said in November it viewed as non-core. However, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) wants DBCM to throw a lifeline to Voorspoed by running a process parallel with retrenchments in which it seeks to find an “… operator capable of purchasing Voorspoed mine”. This followed a meeting on July 30 in which the DMR expressed its concerns regarding job losses in the mining sector.

